ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Africa launches relief cash for Durban flooding, with 443 dead

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZ27W_0fDav8dl00
World News

South Africa has declaring a national state of disaster and allocated £51 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 443 people in the eastern city of Durban and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province.

Nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people displaced by the floods caused by prolonged heavy rains, provincial officials said.

More than 40 people are still missing, and about 600 schools have been hit with damages estimated at about £21 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCOWi_0fDav8dl00
Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away (AP) (AP)

South African military teams are delivering food, water and clothing to flood victims, water tankers have been sent to areas where access to clean water has been disrupted, and large areas are without electricity.

Visiting some of the flooded areas last week, President Cyril Ramophosa blamed climate change for the unprecedented rains, the heaviest in at least 60 years.

Announcing the state of disaster in a televised address on Monday night, he pledged that government funds for the victims will not be lost to corruption.

“There can be no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud of any sort,” said Mr Ramaphosa.

“Learning from the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are drawing together various stakeholders to be part of an oversight structure to ensure all funds disbursed to respond to this disaster are properly accounted for and that the state receives value for money.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMxGd_0fDav8dl00
Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to grieving family members (Kopano Tlape/South African Government Communication and Information Services/AP) (AP)

Mr Ramaphosa’s remarks came after widespread corruption was uncovered by the Special Investigating Unit in state funds that were supposed to help the nation respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned after the investigation found that businesses linked to his family benefited from inflated contracts from his department.

Despite Mr Ramaphosa’s pledge, many South Africans are sceptical that government funds for flood relief will not be diverted by corruption. Several businesses, prominent South Africans and charities have pledged money to private organisations.

Businessman Patrice Motsepe, Mr Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, has made one of the biggest donations pledging about £1.5 million to Gift of the Givers, a South African-based disaster relief organisation.

The University of Johannesburg said it will also donate funds directly to Gift of the Givers.

South African-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has also appealed for funds for flood relief through her Africa Outreach Project.

South Africa had been in a national state of disaster over Covid-19 since March 2020 until it was lifted two weeks ago, but it has now been reinstated in response to the Durban floods.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
360 Magazine

South Africa

ByChris Phan,Krishan Narsinghani, andVaughn Lowery. Recently, 360 Magazine traveled to South Africa during one of the largest travel conventions on the continent. One hundred journalists from Northern America joined Indaba Media in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlize Theron
US News and World Report

Dozens Still Missing as South Africa Floods Death Toll Rises to 443

ETHEKWINI, South Africa (Reuters) -Rescuers searched for dozens of people still missing in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province on Sunday after heavy rains in recent days triggered floods and mudslides that have killed more than 440 people. The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and water services and...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Ethiopia's Tigray Region Says It Will Observe Humanitarian Ceasefire

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia have said they will respect a ceasefire proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as long as sufficient aid is delivered to their war-scarred northern region "within reasonable time". The government in Addis Ababa declared the cessation of hostilities on Thursday, saying...
POLITICS
AFP

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rose to 80 on Wednesday with scores missing and feared dead, officials said, as rescuers dug up more bodies with bare hands and backhoes in crushed villages. The death toll from Megi is expected to rise as rescue operations switch to recovering bodies. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#South Africans#Disaster Relief#Extreme Weather#Kwazulu
newschain

Prospective jurors tell Kardashians to their faces what they think of them

Kim Kardashian and her family sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday as prospective jurors expressed their feelings about the celebrities to their faces. Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were present in the court as they are defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian’s former fiancee Blac Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

South African military deployed to flood-ravaged province

UMBUMBULU, South Africa, April 18 (Reuters) - Thousands of South African soldiers will help with relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal province, where more than 440 people have died in floods and mudslides and dozens more are missing. A week after the torrential rains began, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)...
MILITARY
AFP

Sri Lanka deploys troops as fuel shortage sparks protests

Sri Lanka ordered troops to petrol stations Tuesday as sporadic protests erupted among the thousands of motorists queueing up daily for scarce fuel. Three elderly people have dropped dead at fuel queues since Saturday, police said, adding that numerous petrol stations saw people camping overnight to wait for diesel and gasoline purchases.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
AFP

South Africa floods declared national disaster

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday declared a national state of disaster over the deadly floods on the east coast, warning that rebuilding even basic services will take time. The intensity of the floods took South Africa, the most advanced African economy, by surprise.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

KwaZulu-Natal floods: South Africa army sends 10,000 troops

The South African military says it is deploying more than 10,000 troops to help with relief and rescue operations following the devastating floods that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal province last week. More than 440 people have died, and the search is continuing for 63 people who are still missing.
POLITICS
newschain

Man held over fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

Police have identified a 52-year-old man held over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, Stockton Police Department said late on Monday. “Detectives believe this appears to be a random...
STOCKTON, CA
US News and World Report

Part of Aid Convoy Arrives in Ethiopia's Tigray Region's Capital -WFP

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Twenty trucks carrying food aid entered territory controlled by Ethiopia's rebellious Tigrayan forces on Friday, the United Nations said, the first small but concrete demonstration that a unilateral truce the government declared last week has improved aid access. It is unclear how much more aid might follow or...
TWITTER
newschain

Teenage boy charged with stabbing 16-year-old to death

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday. The victim has been named as Teon Campbell-Pitter, 16, who died in a stabbing in Lewisham on April 13. The suspect appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort stutters

South Africa's government Tuesday sought to reassure a worried public about efforts to help the east coast, where millions remained without water more than a week after deadly storms pounded the region. However, many in South African are wary of the government efforts, recalling the recent experience of emergency funds that were looted or misspent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy