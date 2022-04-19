ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

NOPD: Man injured, car missing in overnight Central City shooting

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVa4C_0fDaupB200

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Central City overnight.

Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, NOPD received a report of a 40-year-old man who arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

While the location of the shooting was unclear at first, detectives later determined the shooting occurred at the intersection of Rev. John Raphael, Jr. Way and Saint Andrew Street.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log released later Tuesday morning, the victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle when multiple unknown male suspects approached him. The man ran away from the scene, leaving his running car behind.

It was then police say the suspects fired shots at the man, striking him at least once.

While the victim was taken to an area hospital, detectives say the man’s 2022 black Honda Accord was missing from the scene.

The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.

