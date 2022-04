The US Department of Justice will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that strikes down mask requirements on public transit if the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines that the order “remains necessary for public health” during the Covid-19 pandemic.A statement from Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley on 19 April said both federal agencies disagree with the US District Court decision and intend to appeal – if the CDC believes it is still necessary beyond its current order.Last week, the CDC extended the mandate through at least 3 May as infections spike across the US, fuelled by the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO