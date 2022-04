Starting Wednesday, masks will no longer be required for most people entering Massachusetts courthouses. According to the order from the Supreme Judicial Court, masks are encouraged, especially for those with weakened immune systems, underlying medical conditions and the unvaccinated. Masks are still mandatory for individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 10 days and people who have been in close contact with others testing positive.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO