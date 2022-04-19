Jimmy Buffett is bringing a 'Margaritaville' resort to the Poconos for you to waste away in

Fans of Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” will be ecstatic to add a new destination to their bucket lists as they continue to look for that lost shaker of salt (salt, salt, salt!)

Plans for the first-ever Margaritaville resort village have been revealed and this time the franchise is sending island lovers to Mount Pocono, PA. The new village will feature a resort, bar and grill, RV camping area, and more including more than 1,000 living units. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with a projected grand-opening in 2024.

“As the ultimate family destination for over eight decades, the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains has offered a retreat for those in search of fun, relaxation and a backdrop of lakes and mountains," said Jim Wiseman , President of Development at Margaritaville.

"In Margaritaville, we are known for our sense of escapism and look forward to bringing our vacation lifestyle to the area with the first Margaritaville Resort Village,” he continued. “With diverse places to stay, activities for all ages, and memorable experiences, we’re proud to bring new jobs to the community and welcome new visitors to our state of mind.”

The new resort village will be added to the long list of locations already established including New York City, Palm Springs, Orlando, San Diego, Nashville, Key West.

