ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Jimmy Buffett is bringing a 'Margaritaville' resort to the Poconos for you to waste away in

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Zzdy_0fDauYMn00

Fans of Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” will be ecstatic to add a new destination to their bucket lists as they continue to look for that lost shaker of salt (salt, salt, salt!)

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and get on island time by listening to Beach Beats Radio

Plans for the first-ever Margaritaville resort village have been revealed and this time the franchise is sending island lovers to Mount Pocono, PA. The new village will feature a resort, bar and grill, RV camping area, and more including more than 1,000 living units. Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with a projected grand-opening in 2024.

“As the ultimate family destination for over eight decades, the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains has offered a retreat for those in search of fun, relaxation and a backdrop of lakes and mountains," said Jim Wiseman , President of Development at Margaritaville.

"In Margaritaville, we are known for our sense of escapism and look forward to bringing our vacation lifestyle to the area with the first Margaritaville Resort Village,” he continued. “With diverse places to stay, activities for all ages, and memorable experiences, we’re proud to bring new jobs to the community and welcome new visitors to our state of mind.”

The new resort village will be added to the long list of locations already established including New York City, Palm Springs, Orlando, San Diego, Nashville, Key West.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 6

Ron McLaughlin
16h ago

As a local --it will be like --wasting away in more traffic-ville ! The roads are not able to handle the traffic as it is !!

Reply(2)
5
+++++
13h ago

I do not see any of these resorts helping the local homeowner at all except to trap us in our homes during the weekend so we do not have to deal with all the traffic and Tourists

Reply
2
Related
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Wiseman
Person
Jimmy Buffett
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Change to the Cruise Ship Buffet

Royal Caribbean is bringing back self service buffet on their cruise ships and at their private destinations in the Bahamas and the Caribbean. When Royal Caribbean resumed cruises this past summer, they made a slight modification to the Windjammer (buffet) on their cruise ships. Instead of passengers serving themselves, a crew member plated food for guests in buffet areas.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poconos#Camping#New York City#Beach Beats Radio Plans#Instagram
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Wow! Every Passenger Turned Down a $10,000 Credit to Fly Later!

On a JetBlue flight, every passenger turned down a $10,000 voucher to take a later flight to Cancun! Would you have taken it?. In the last few years, we have seen airlines be extremely generous with their voluntary bump compensation to avoid having to involuntarily bump someone and have to pay actual cash to that person. So, the vouchers to take later flights have gotten quite high – and still everyone on this flight turned it down!
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy