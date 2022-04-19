Let Garth Brooks explain why his new bar will be the 'Chick-fil-A of honky tonks'

Garth Brooks has big plans for his newly-announced three-story honky tonk bar on Nashville’s famed Lower Broadway strip and southern hospitality is at the center of it all.

"I want the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks," Brooks said in a recent press conference referring to the fast food chain known for its stellar customer service. "I want a place where you go, where you feel good, feel safe and everybody’s got good manners."

He continued, "I'd love it to just be a classic honky-tonk. I’m hoping [it's] a thumping place that always looks like there's something crazy going on in there. When you walk in, I hope it's Country music that you hear."

Garth’s plans are in motion and he’s clearly excited about it as he posted a photo of the bar with the phrase “Friends in Low Places” in the windows.

While Garth has not officially revealed the name of the new hangout — “Friends Ion Low Places” has definitely been a reoccurring suggestion from fans all over.

Broadway is currently home to many honky tonk bars owned by artists including Florida Georgia Line , Dierks Bentley , Miranda Lambert , Luke Bryan , Blake Shelton , ﻿ John Rich , Jason Aldean and Kid Rock .

No word on the opening date of Garth’s bar yet.

