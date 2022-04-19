ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Drake trying to tell us with this snuggled up photo with Taylor Swift?

By Maia Kedem
 1 day ago

Okay so Drake posted a photo dump of various different pics, the last of which included a throwback snap of him with his arm around Taylor Swift . So naturally, the internet can’t shake it off, and the theories have begun — let’s discuss.

Before Drake snuck in the cozy snap of him and Taylor , four other pics were shared including a grainy photo of himself, and adorable shot of his 4-year-old son, Adonis , throwing up a peace sign, and another blurry one of him posing in front of a beach sunset.

“They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” he captioned the post. Which could either be future lyrics he’s teasing, or simply just some words of wisdom Drizzy felt obliged to share. Either way, no one seems to concerned about that, as much as they are with trying to figure out exactly what him sharing the snuggled up pic means.

There was a short lived rumor about a romance between the two, but that was quickly dismissed by hardcore Swifties. So, so far the main theory is that a possible collaboration between the two vastly different artists is headed our way. And since T.Swift fans go hard, Twitter flooded with many explanations as to how and why that could be deduced from the throwback pic.

Starting off with an appropriate level of crazed hopefulness for a theory one fan tweeted, “Drake wouldn’t randomly post a photo with Taylor Swift just like that… Looks like the collaboration is really coming.”

But thing ramped up pretty quickly from there. Several Twitter users even went as far as to assume that Drake will be featured on Swift’s upcoming re-recording of her 2014 album, 1989 . Would you like to know the reasoning? Gladly.

According to one fan’s tweet , because, “He posted this as the 5th photo and 1989 is her 5th album and she has a 1989 era haircut!!” That obviously means “1989 TV [Taylor’s Version] IS COMING WITH A DRAKE COLLAB!!” which is what another excited fan tweeted .

One fan even suggested the supposed collab already existed, claiming the image could mean that a those passed rumored of them having worked together resulted in a track that’s been chillin’ in the vault, but hopefully not for long.

Another theory could simply be that Drake’s just being Drake. But alas only T.Swizzy and Drizzy know for sure, and hopefully soon, we all will too.

