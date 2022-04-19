ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Record low Antarctic sea ice extent could signal shift

By Marlowe Hood
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSea ice around Antarctica shrank to the smallest extent on record in February, five years after the previous record low, researchers said Tuesday, suggesting Earth's frozen continent may be less impervious to climate change than thought. In late February, the ocean area covered by ice slipped below the symbolic...

phys.org

Comments / 29

Daniel Dunn
1d ago

we have only been keeping track since 1978. So the Antarctica ice is the lowest in 44 years. Wow I mean that is something😱 Just stop with the sky is falling.

Reply(1)
22
gege cacaca
1d ago

What this article fails to mention is the underwater volcano that is causing an all this ice to melt. fake news folks!!

Reply(1)
12
QuackedOtter
1d ago

“We don’t have records of ice in the Antarctic before 1979, but please listen while we scam you of your money.”

Reply
10
Related
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctic Sea Ice#Antarctica#Antarctic Circle
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

What's the tallest wave ever recorded on Earth?

In July 1958, an 8.3-magnitude earthquake at the Fairweather Fault rocked Alaska's southern coast. The ground-shaking event caused a massive landslide at nearby Lituya Bay, which triggered a devastating tsunami that ripped through the narrow body of water and killed five people. The colossal wave leveled trees on the steep...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Scientists battle to keep mummified remains under the ground after ‘black goo’ threat

Scientists in Chile are battling extreme weather to keep mummies that have been buried for thousands of years under the ground. Skeletal remains have reportedly come to the surface after strong winds and increased rainfall lashed an area in Chile. Archaeologists told The Guardian they were marking down where the ancient Chinchorro mummies had become exposed and were burying them back underground. It comes just years after the remains faced another threat linked to the climate crisis. Scientists previously said Chinchorro mummies being kept in a museum in northern Chile were being eaten by bacteria and reduced to black goo...
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy