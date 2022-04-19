ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tory MP's defence of Boris Johnson called 'painful' as he's scolded on live TV

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

The defence of Boris Johnson by a Conservative MP after the PM broke his own government’s lockdown rules and was fined by the police has been described as “painful”.

On Politics Live, conversation unsurprisingly turned to Boris Johnson and the fact that he was found to have broken the law.

Ahead of the PM’s address to parliament this afternoon, Conservative MP Tom Hunt peddled the excuse that Johnson did not mean to attend a party at Downing Street, but was instead given a “surprise greeting” by his staff.

But, the MP for Ipswich was almost immediately ridiculed for his inference that Johnson breached Covid rules unintentionally.

Fellow panellist, Ellie Mae O'Hagan, director of the Centre for Labour and Social Studies, called out the MP for defending Johnson.

O’Hagan told Hunt: “What I watched then was really painful, listening to you talk about this. It was really painful watching you slip from excuse to excuse when actually the people watching this are not stupid.

“We know what happened – they had lots of parties, they lied about it, they got fined, that's what's happened.

“They need to now take responsibility for that and it's not because Labour should win or score points it's because actually, people need to believe that the people in power are honest and have their best interests and I'm afraid everything that you just said will make people doubt that even more.

“And the fact that Tory MPs do not want to get rid of Boris Johnson because they're looking after their own backs, I'm afraid will damage trust even further and pretty much everybody pays when trust in politics is shattered.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

During O'Hagan's response, Hunt sat with a petulant look on his face before he was able to respond, saying: “I'm sure she finds a lot of what I say painful, I'm sure I'll find a lot of what she says painful. If you let me finish that'd be great.”

One person on Twitter wrote: “Not an easy task to face such bold arrogant lies and take them down with an eloquent a** whipping argument and on a debate forum like that.

“You say the words I’m screaming in my head everyday.”

Someone else added: “You didn't like that did you @tomhunt1988 your face is a picture.”

Johnson is due to address parliament this afternoon and is expected to apologise for breaking the rules.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Partygate ‘hasn’t gone away’, senior Tory MP warns Boris Johnson

Senior Conservative MP Mark Harper has warned Boris Johnson that partygate “hasn’t gone away” – saying the prime minister would still be “judged” in the weeks ahead.Tory MPs have gone quiet over Covid gatherings during the Ukraine crisis, with some former rebels even withdrawing letters of no confidence in the prime minister.However, the former Tory chief whip said serious questions would still be asked when the Metropolitan Police probe concludes and the full Sue Gray report comes out.“I’ve been very clear on the issues around how Downing Street have dealt with the so-called partygate,” Mr Harper told Sky News. “The prime...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Uk#Conservative#Covid#Labour
The Independent

P&O Ferries - live: Boris Johnson calls for CEO to resign

The prime minister has joined widespread calls for the CEO of P&O Ferries, Peter Hebblethwaite, to step down after he admitted to knowingly breaking the law in the mass sacking of 800 staff.Asked if Boris Johnson supported transport secretary Grant Shapps’ assertion that Mr Hebblethwaite should quit, a No 10 spokesman said: “Yes.’’Mr Shapps this morning said the chief executive should resign after his “brazen” and “breathtaking” comments when questioned by the transport select and business select committees.He told Sky News: “I thought what the boss of P&O said yesterday about knowingly breaking the law was brazen and breathtaking,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson boasted about ignoring parking fines: ‘What did I care?’

Boris Johnson “eluded” the law by ignoring parking ticket fines during his days at Oxford University, according to his own book on motoring.The prime minister admitted he let tickets pile up until they “disintegrated” in his 2007 book Life in the Fast Lane: The Johnson Guide to Cars.It comes as a cabinet minister sparked outrage after suggesting that the prime minister’s fine for breaking Covid laws was similar receiving speeding tickets.Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said senior figures had received parking and speeding fines. “That clearly has happened with a number of ministers over the years,” he told Sky News...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Rishi faces Tory tax backlash as Boris says he must 'do more' to help Brits deal with cost of living crisis - while under-fire Chancellor hints at ANOTHER bailout before October and denies being too rich to understand families' pain

Boris Johnson has warned the government must 'do more' to tackle the cost of living crisis as Rishi Sunak hinted at another cost-of-living bailout before October - and denied he is too rich to understand the pain being endured by families. The PM delivered a message about the importance of...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news — live: Income tax cuts ‘will come too late,’ Sunak told as Tories criticise budget

A promise by Rishi Sunak to cut income tax by 1p in 2024 will come “too late” for families struggling with the current cost-of-living squeeze, a Conservative MP has warned.Richard Drax, the Tory MP for South Dorset, welcomed some of the announcements in the chancellor’s spring statement but called on the Treasury to “go further”.“I welcome the chancellor’s talk of more tax cuts to come, but in my humble opinion, and certainly for my constituents for the reasons I’ve stated, they will come too late,” he said.Mr Sunak also slashed fuel duty by 5p and raised the threshold at...
INCOME TAX
Indy100

Tory MP called out for downplaying PM's Covid fines by comparing them to speeding offences

Tory MP Brandon Lewis has been called out for denying compared speeding fines to sacrifices made during the coronavirus pandemic, despite saying it only seconds beforehand.The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland was appearing on the Today programme on Radio 4 when he was questioned over his comments by host Mishal Husain.Lewis was speaking hours before Johnson was set to face MPs for the first time since the police fined him for breaking his own Covid rules.While discussing the FPN handed out by police, Lewis began by talking about MPs previously fined for speeding. Sign up to our free Indy100...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

PMQs verdict: Boris Johnson says Keir Starmer must be ‘out of his tiny mind’ in heated session

https://www.indy100.com/res/scraper/embed/?jwplayer_video_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcontent.jwplatform.com%2Fplayers%2F32wsZfUE.jsIt’s time for another fiery PMQs.Prime minister Boris Johnson was facing his first session in the commons since apologising to MPs for being fined by the police over breaking lockdown laws.He went head to head with the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer following the Easter recess.It comes after Johnson’s statement was heard in the Commons yesterday, while stopping short of addressing allegations he instigated a separate lockdown leaving do.But did Johnson manage to convince members of the house he was getting on with the job in hand today, or did he leave them less than convinced? Sign up to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Rage at Keir Starmer over BBC slur as Labour leader faces calls to apologise for remarks to Boris Johnson at PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer last night faced calls to apologise for misleading parliament after claiming Boris Johnson had accused the BBC of being too soft on Vladimir Putin. The Labour leader made the remarks in a stormy exchange with the PM, who stood by his comments accusing the Archbishop of Canterbury of unfairly criticising plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.
POLITICS
Indy100

Michael Fabricant accused of smiling during Keir Starmer's heartbreaking Commons address

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has been accused of smirking as Keir Starmer spoke about the heartbreaking experience of one of his own constituents.Yesterday, MPs returned to the House of Commons to receive an update from the Prime Minister after the recess that took place over Easter.Among one of the many talking points was the fact that Boris Johnson received a fixed penalty notice from the police for breaching his own lockdown laws.On this issue, Starmer shared an emotional story shared with him by one of Fabricant’s constituents in Lichfield. Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterStarmer explained: “When...
POLITICS
Indy100

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Andrew Marr to 'get perspective' over his father's lockdown death

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said people "need to get perspective" after Andrew Marr spoke of his "intense anger" over his father's death which happened at the same time as the alleged Downing Street parties.Yesterday, Boris Johnson apologised to parliament for the rule-breaking that took place while the UK was under Covid lockdown restrictions.After this, Marr discussed the matter on his LBC show with the Brexit opportunities minister where he brought up the fact that the Tory MP dismissed the political scandal as "fluff."The broadcaster then detailed how the burial of his father - which many of his family members couldn't attend...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy