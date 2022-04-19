ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office searches for a hit-and-run suspect vehicle

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9FJn_0fDauFqE00

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle of interest following a fatal hit and run crash that happened Monday evening near Covington.

Shortly after 8 p.m., STPSO deputies were dispatched to a report of a male lying in the roadway of Helenbirg Road near Joyce Court.

“When deputies arrived, the victim, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, was being treated on scene by medical personnel. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries,” said a sheriff’s office report.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to the scene and began to investigate the incident.  Investigators say based on video footage obtained from the area, deputies are searching for what appears to be a white, early 2000s model, single cab Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the STPSO Traffic Division at (985) 276-1310.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police Search For Suspect In Hit-Run Crash Seriously Injuring Mastic Man

Police investigators are seeking information as they search for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left a man hospitalized earlier this month on Long Island. Suffolk County resident Jacob Rodriguez was walking in Mastic on Mastic Road near the intersection of Cumberland Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 in Mastic when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said.
MASTIC, NY
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Stpso#Toyota Tundra
WTOK-TV

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
OKOLONA, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy