St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office searches for a hit-and-run suspect vehicle

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle of interest following a fatal hit and run crash that happened Monday evening near Covington.

Shortly after 8 p.m., STPSO deputies were dispatched to a report of a male lying in the roadway of Helenbirg Road near Joyce Court.

“When deputies arrived, the victim, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, was being treated on scene by medical personnel. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries,” said a sheriff’s office report.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to the scene and began to investigate the incident. Investigators say based on video footage obtained from the area, deputies are searching for what appears to be a white, early 2000s model, single cab Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the STPSO Traffic Division at (985) 276-1310.