ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK sees 116,227 extra Covid cases and 482 fatalities – as figures wrap in bank holiday backlog

By Ellie Cambridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPWLO_0fDauCC300

DAILY Covid cases in the UK have risen by 116,227 today - which includes a bank holiday backlog.

While the figure is high, given that it covers five days worth of data, it actually indicates numbers are getting lower.

Last Thursday, the last time the figures were updated, there were an extra 32,608 cases and 350 fatalities within 24 hours.

Whereas for the past five days, an average 23,000 daily cases have been logged.

Over the bank holiday 482 new fatalities were tragically recorded.

Last week Professor Tim Spector had warned while cases were still high, patients in hospital were no longer rising.

And the latest update today, from April 14, shows the number of people on wards with the bug has dropped below 18,500 for the first time since March 26.

Most people thankfully recovered at home with the milder strain of Omicron, but some more vulnerable patients will need hospital treatment.

Sajid Javid said the rise in infections last month was to be expected after restrictions were lifted, and the Government wasn't concerned due to Omicron causing a milder illness.

The huge drop in falling official cases coincided with the scrapping of free tests last month - but the rise had started to dip before then.

Vaccines are the best line of defence, health bosses say, with a new study showing symptoms in the triple jabbed last on average half as long as a common cold.

Spring boosters are being dished out for certain groups in society, to keep their immunity high.

Anyone over 50 who had Covid in the last six months is at increased risk of another illness, a study has found.

People who fall into this category could find they develop shingles in the months after beating off Omicron.

Research published in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases said even patients with a mild case were at greater risk than those who had not been infected with Covid.

Those who were hospitalised with a severe case of coronavirus are more at risk, at 21 per cent more likely to develop shingles.

Over the weekend a senior NHS leader demanded facemasks and social distancing be brought back in following a surge in Covid patients.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, wants ministers to discuss “sensible precautions” Brits can take to help ease pressure on the health service.

This goes against Boris Johnson's "living with Covid" plan which saw an end to most restrictions - including mask wearing - and pushed life back to normal.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

NHS faces an Easter 'as bad as any winter'

NHS leaders are warning that the health service is facing the "brutal reality" of an Easter as bad as most winters. Latest data shows record waits for planned surgery and in A&E, as staff plough through a backlog fuelled by Covid. The government says there is hope on the horizon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dozens of patients wait three years for care due to ‘shocking’ NHS backlog

Dozens of NHS patients have waited more than three years for hospital care in England, new figures obtained by the PA news agency show.At least eight have been on the NHS waiting list for over four years, with one of these waiting for four-and-a-half years.Leading surgeons described the figures as “shocking” and warned that prolonged waits for pre-planned care could lead to “emotional and physical distress”.Waiting in limbo for a planned hip, hernia or ear operation can cause real emotional and physical distressProfessor Neil MortensenMany of these patients are likely to be in pain or discomfort as they wait to...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Holiday#Uk#Omicron
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Weekly Covid cases in UK increase by 1m, figures show

The number of coronavirus infections across the UK rose by an estimated 1m compared with the previous week, with figures in Scotland at a record high, data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed. According to the latest information from the ONS, based on swabs collected from randomly selected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

UK COVID infections nearing record highs: figures

Coronavirus levels reached all-time highs in Scotland and Wales and are nearing record levels in England, with around 4.2 million people infected across the UK last week, official figures showed Friday. The steep rise in infections is due to Omicron BA.2, a more transmissible variant of Omicron, said the Office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Shanghai warns some residents may have to live at their workplaces after it lifts citywide lockdown

As China seeks to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, city officials have warned that some people may have to stay at their workplaces even after they ease restrictions. Officials in China’s financial capital said over the weekend that businesses should start to plan a “closed-loop management” system, where workers would live on site and test regularly for the virus, reported The New York Times.But they did not provide a timeline of when that could happen.The city has emerged as the epicenter of a new wave of Covid cases with over 320,000 infections since early March, when the surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
396K+
Followers
19K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy