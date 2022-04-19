ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real Estate Investing: 3 Mistakes I'd Warn Every New Investor About

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Investing in real estate isn't for the faint of heart. There are risks associated with owning properties that it's important to be aware of. If you're savvy about building a portfolio, however, you can minimize those risks. But that generally means steering clear of the following blunders.

1. Paying too much for a house you're going to flip

Flipping houses can be a quick way to make money -- but only if you're very careful. It's easy to underestimate your renovation costs when embarking on a house flipping mission, so if you're going to go the fix and flip route, make sure to run your numbers thoroughly.

At the same time, be sure to give yourself plenty of wiggle room to make a profit. In fact, one big mistake you might make if you're new to flipping houses is overpaying for a home in disarray.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtaFz_0fDau9d700

Image source: Getty Images.

As a general rule, you'll want to keep the cost of your house flip to 70% of that property's projected sale price. And to be clear, that 70% includes both your purchase price and the cost of renovations.

So, let's say you think you can flip a home and sell it for $400,000. If you're anticipating $150,000 in renovations, you shouldn't pay more than $130,000 for the property itself. Going above that limit could mean eating into your margins substantially.

2. Buying an income property in an oversaturated market

An income property could be a solid investment -- especially these days, with rental demand being so high. Because homeownership has gotten expensive (thanks, sky-high prices and rising mortgage rates), many people have no choice but to rent.

But one mistake you don't want to make is buying an income property in a market that's already loaded with rentals. If you go that route, you might struggle with vacancies once homes become more affordable and rental demand wanes, so be sure to do plenty of research before choosing your target market.

3. Paying cash for an income property

Because mortgages have gotten expensive, you may be tempted to purchase an income property outright with cash. Doing so could also increase your chances of getting an offer you make on a home accepted.

Since housing inventory is so low right now, sellers can afford to be choosy. Often, that means giving cash buyers preference.

But while you may be tempted to purchase an investment property in cash to save on mortgage interest and give yourself an edge in a tight market, tying up large piles of cash in a home is a big risk. Homes are highly illiquid investments, and if you buy one outright without a mortgage, what happens if a need for money arises and your cash is tied up in a property you can't easily sell?

Furthermore, by tying up your cash in a home, you might limit your opportunity to invest elsewhere, whether it's getting in on a house flip or buying REITs . Those missed opportunities could translate into lots of lost money.

Invest carefully

Investing in real estate can be a great way to grow wealth. Just do your best to avoid these mistakes if you're just getting started.

MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Passive income can mean different things to different...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

If You're Short on Retirement Savings, Definitely Consider This Social Security Move

Some people enter retirement very shy of their savings goals. The right Social Security strategy could help compensate for a lack of savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why Suze Orman Recommends Term Life Insurance Over Whole Life

Will her advice convince you a term life policy is best?. Consumers buying life insurance have a choice between term and whole life policies. Suze Orman recommends term life policies. Term life can be a cheaper and better option for many people. Life insurance is a vital purchase for most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My husband and I bought a retirement condo in 2008, and he died two years later. The condo is worth $50,000 more than we paid. Should I sell it now or wait?

I have a condo in Palm Desert, Calif., that my husband and I were going to retire to. We also have another primary residence in nearby Riverside. We bought the condo in 2008 for $363,000 — then the market took a dump, and it was worth about half that. In 2010, my husband died. I managed to pay off the mortgage, and now I am told it is worth about $415,000.
PALM DESERT, CA
