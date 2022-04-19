Commissioners approve projects, finances

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners met earlier this month to approve projects and financial matters.

Present during the meeting were Commission President Harold G. Montgomery, Vice President M. Eugene Greene and Commissioner Q. Jay Stapleton.

Commissioners approved travel requests for Dana Glassburn, from job and family services (JFS), to travel to Columbus for an executive meeting, Athens for a SORTC meeting, and Jackson for a district meeting. Eugene Valentine and Greg Ferrell, from 9-1-1, were approved to travel to Sandusky for the dispatch conference.

County Administrator Melissa Clark provided an update to economic development activities. Clark noted that outreach to local businesses has been ongoing. Clark also noted that she met with a consultant for economic development planning and business development services noting additional updates would be forthcoming. No action was taken.

Clark presented the Commission with Payment Resolution #11 for the Gallia County Jail Project to Granger Construction Company in the amount of $642,915.75. DLZ Principal Architect, Greg Galieti recommends approval of the invoice and pay application. Commissioners approved a motion to approve and pay invoices from pay resolution #11.

Clark presented a purchase order agreement with Service Pump & Supply for approval and signature the purchase of pumps for use in the Bidwell Porter Sewer District utilizing American Rescue Plan (ARPA) fiscal recovery funds. Commissioners approved a motion to authorize use of American Rescue Plan fiscal recovery funds for the purpose of the pumps.

Commissioners signed a letter of support for Robert E. Jenkins’ nomination for the Ohio Library Council’s Library Trustee of the Year. According to the letter, Jenkins has served 33 years as trustee for the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees.

Grants Administrator Karen Sprague presented the commission with Change Order No. 4 paperwork for the CDBG GCDD School Roof Replacement Project with Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Co. The change order is being requested as follows: Remove and replace an additional 8,032 square feet of 3” polyiso insulation, above the 800 square foot allowance in the original contract, at a unit cost of $4.68 per square foot for a total of $37,589.76; Furnish and deliver (160) 2’ x 4’ ceiling tiles to replace water damaged tiles prior to start of roof replacement ceiling tiles to be installed by GCDD staff at a cost of $1,366.03. The original contract price was $219,347. The current new contract total is $293,961. The completion date remains April 30. BOT Architect Jim Thomas and GCDD Supt. Melinda Kingery are both in agreement with this change order, noting the county’s CDBG Target of Opportunity Grant will cover half the cost & GCDD will cover the other half. Commissioners approved the change order.

Sprague presented the commission, on behalf of the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport consultants Delta Airport Consultants Inc., with FY 2022 FAA & ODOT Final Grant applications for approval. This project will include design for the construction of a new Airport Terminal Building. The cost obtained from Delta Airport Consultants to perform the work stated above totals $180,000. Commissioners approved the motion for the grant application.

Commissioners entered into executive session with JFS Director Glassburn to consider the employment of a public employee. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Glassburn presented a proclamation for approval to the commissioners for child abuse prevention awareness month. Commissioners approved to sign the proclamation.

Assistant Prosecutor Randy Dupree provided legal advice concerning a Green Sewer 2 project public hearing. No action was taken.

A public hearing was set for April 14, at 2 p.m. at the Gallia County Courthouse to determine if certain power poles owned by American Electric Power along the alignment of the Green Sewer 2 Project located in Gallia County constitute an obstruction under Ohio Revised Code 5547 03 and should be removed and also agreeing to have a court stenographer and legal representative Doug Shevelow, Bricker & Eckler present.

911/EMA/LEPC Director Sherry Daines presented a proclamation for approval to the commissioners for National Public Telecommunicators Week. Commissioners approved the proclamation.

Commissioners entered into executive session with Daines to consider the employment of a public employee. No action was taken.

Jeremiah 29:7 Foundation member Scott Howell and Prosecutor Jason D. Holdren presented a proposal/agreement for a park shelter ranging from 24×48 to 36×48 feet. President Montgomery noted their plans were to attend the O.O. McIntyre Park District Board meeting and discuss the matter with the board. No action was taken.

The commissioners and Clark met with Granger and DLZ for the Jail OAC meeting in the Granger field office conference room, 537 2nd Ave. Gallipolis.

Shari Rocchi and Lori Kelly with Gallipolis in Lights presented the project to outline the roof tops of the 300 block of Gallipolis on Second Avenue. Kelly noted Gallipolis in lights has brought a lot of people to Gallipolis city park and Gallia County during the Christmas season and would like to do something more to make Gallipolis and Gallia County a destination year around. Rocchi estimated the cost to do this for just the Christmas season would be $3,000 to $4,000 and to have it year around the cost estimate would be $17,000 to $20,000. City Commission President Tony Gallagher was in attendance and questioned the cost of the electric and who would pay for it. Montgomery noted they would take their request under consideration and add it to the request for ARPA funds. No action was taken.