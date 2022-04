Another person that was recently exonerated is Joyce Watkins. She and her boyfriend, Charles Dunn were accused of aggravated rape and first degree murder of her four year old grand-niece in 1987. They were convicted in 1988. They were exonerated of both crimes on January 12, 2022. Ms. Watkins and Mr. Dunn were unfortunately caught in a heinous case which surrounded the death of a child. The collected evidence made them the prime suspects. It took the iron will of Ms. Watkins through years of incarceration to prove their innocence. The Equal Justice Initiative is an organization with a mission to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the justice system. They have written about this case. Here is the link to their website, https://eji.org/

