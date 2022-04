BMW says the days of Tesla's dominance in the electric market are over. A senior company executive issues a warning to Elon Musk's company. This is not the first time that BMW has attacked Tesla . It has happened on several occasions and even Oliver Zipse , CEO of the German automaker, has publicly stated that he does not consider Elon Musk's company a premium brand. Now it is the turn of Pieter Nota , BMW sales manager, who has made a statement that has attracted attention. In an interview with the specialized media Auto News , the senior executive stated: “We will focus on a strong and rapid increase in electric vehicles… Tesla had a unique selling point for quite some time. That ended".

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO