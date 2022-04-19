Loudoun County volunteer firefighter crowned Miss Virginia USA

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A new Miss Virginia USA was crowned on Saturday.

Kailee Horvath, a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Loudoun County and a nursing student at Marymount University in Arlington, took home the Miss Virginia USA 2022 title.

The Loudoun County Fire-Rescue Department congratulated Horvath on Twitter . Horvath has been volunteering with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue Department since her senior year of high school in 2017.



Photos: Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue Department.

“This is my sixth attempt at a Miss Virginia USA state title. So for me, it was years of hard work and determination finally paying off, and I was just excited to share that moment with my family friends that were there,” Horvath told ABC13 in Lynchburg .

Horvath inherits the Miss Virginia USA crown from Christina Thompson, a former ABC13 news reporter who won the title last year.

Seventeen-year-old Hannah Grau of Fredericksburg was crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA 2022 on Saturday. According to WSET, Grau said she has been a youth ambassador for GivingTuesdayMilitary for three years.

