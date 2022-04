A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was unharmed after their truck caught fire while making deliveries on Sunday. The South Walton Fire District received a 911 call a little before noon on Sunday as a vehicle fire at 26 St Tropez Ct. Firefighters arrived on scene at 11:53 a.m. and had the fire extinguished in about six minutes, according to Mackenzie McClintock, public information officer for the department.

ACCIDENTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO