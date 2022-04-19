ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Graham Potter hails ‘impressive’ Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WE4Av_0fDasFue00

Brighton boss Graham Potter has hailed the stunning impact of young midfielder Moises Caicedo and admitted he should have picked him sooner.

The 20-year-old Ecuador international joined Albion last year but spent the first half of this season on loan at Belgian side Beerschot.

Caicedo had to wait until this month to make his Premier League debut and has shone in his two appearances to date, back-to-back victories at Arsenal and Tottenham.

“He’s been really impressive, but it’s been a strange one because he’s played a lot of big games and he’s had some really positive experiences with his national team,” said Potter. “So it’s not like he’s coming from nowhere.

“We knew his quality. It’s just that we started off the season well, he was on loan, and when he came back we were trying to find the right time to play him, the right situation, and in the end we probably, as it looks now, took too long to put him in the team.

“In the last two games he has been fantastic, but his quality has always been there. We’ve always believed in the player and always believed in what he can do.

“It’s just, as I said, trying to find the right time to put him in. We’re absolutely delighted with how he’s contributed to the team.

“Plus you’re not going to meet a nicer guy, and when you have those two combinations, there’s a nice story.”

The Seagulls head to Manchester City on Wednesday night without midfielder Yves Bissouma, who starts a two-match suspension for reaching 10 yellow cards.

Steven Alzate missed the Tottenham match through illness but is back in training and could be involved.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Steven Alzate
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard rejects claims Everton are 'off the hook' in their battle to avoid relegation by Sean Dyche's Burnley axe... and pays tribute to the ex-Clarets boss despite his jibe that the Toffees 'don't know how to win'

Frank Lampard has dismissed claims his Everton team have been 'let off the hook' in their battle to avoid relegation by Sean Dyche's sacking at fellow strugglers Burnley - insisting it 'does not affect' his side's bid to stay in the Premier League. Dyche was relieved of his duties by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Brighton#Albion#Belgian#Beerschot#Arsenal#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Prospective jurors tell Kardashians to their faces what they think of them

Kim Kardashian and her family sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday as prospective jurors expressed their feelings about the celebrities to their faces. Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were present in the court as they are defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian’s former fiancee Blac Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Man held over fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

Police have identified a 52-year-old man held over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, Stockton Police Department said late on Monday. “Detectives believe this appears to be a random...
STOCKTON, CA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy