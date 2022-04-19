ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Man arrested for shooting gun inside his apartment, bullet went into neighbor’s apartment

By Amanda Cutshall
eparisextra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalls came in around 9 a.m. on April 16, 2022, for shots fired in the 1700 block of Hubbard Street. A local man was arrested over the weekend...

eparisextra.com

