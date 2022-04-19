Far-right Oath Keepers members discussed in text messages 'organizing security detail for Roger Stone, Alex Jones and Michael Flynn ahead of Capitol riot'

Oath Keepers leaders had planned to provide personal security to several big-name speakers at the Stop the Steal rally ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot, according to newly-released court documents.

In a series of text messages leading up to the January 6 insurrection, federal court documents show founder Stewart Rhodes, Florida chapter head Kelly Meggs and Arizona chapter leader Ed Vallejo - in addition to others whose names were redacted - spoke about providing 'personal security detail' to speakers like former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Trump ally Roger Stone and radio host Alex Jones.

Those text messages were released on Monday as evidence in Vallejo's trial. He is charged with seditious conspiracy, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiring to prevent an officer from discharging duties.

The conversation about providing them with personal security allegedly kicked off on New Years Eve, when Meggs, using the username 'OK Gator 1' messaged other Oath Keeper leaders saying she was on 'Flynn detail on Tuesday'.

'Are we primary detail or back up,' she asked, according to a transcript of the text message exchange. 'Trying to get some guys up early to assist.'

Another member of the text messaging group, whose username was redacted, then relied: 'We will likely be assisting, most of these folks have a small detail in place, but need assistance moving through the crowd or ahead of vehicles.

'Personally, I am not sure who we will be assisting with, but told Flynn maybe one ... but he is not on the speaker list that I can find,' the unknown texter continued. 'However, that happened the last time also.

'Also, realize that NOTHING is set with these folks,' he wrote, 'I was on the Flynn detail last time and things changed on the fly ALL day!!!'

Rhodes, 56, later allegedly replied that the group had requests for personal security for Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander, who Rhodes said received death threats and 'is asking for a two-man dedicated' detail, as well as other speakers.

'Bottom line is those of you wanting to do PSD [personal security detail] details will get plenty of opportunity,' he wrote, noting: 'We may also end up assisting Alex Jones again, which is a great feather in our cap.'

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, pictured, who is facing federal charges for allegedly organizing the January 6 Capitol riot, messaged other members of his group about providing personal security detail to some of the speakers at the Stop the Steal rally ahead of the insurrection, according to newly-released court documents

Text messages between Rhodes, Arizona Oath Keeper chapter Ed Vallejo, left, and Florida chapter head Kelly Meggs, right, reveal they planned to provide security detail

Some of those they had planned to assist include former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, left, and Infowars host Alex Jones, who Rhodes said they provided security to in the past

The conversation started off with Kelly, using the username 'OK Gator 1' asking about providing security detail to Michael Flynn

Rhodes later replied they received several requests for security detail from several of the speakers at the Stop the Steal rally

'We worked superbly [well] with both Alex Jones' security team (who are awesome guys) and with Praetorian Guard (also awesome veterans - led by SF and SEAL veterans). They LOVE working with us because of our legit "quiet professional demeanor and skill sets,"' he wrote.

The next day, a now incarcerated former member of the group, wrote: 'Roger Stone just asked for security,' to which Meggs replied: 'We have him already. We have Stone.'

The revelations come as the Department of Justice continues to investigate whether Alex Jones and Roger Stone played a role in the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

The New York Times has previously reported that at least six of the people seen guarding Roger Stone in the days before and after the insurrection entered the building during the attack.

It reviewed hundreds of videos and photos, as well as research from the Capitol Terrorist Exposers group, which showed that six people - all of whom were associated with the far-right Oath Keepers group - guarding Stone on January 5 and January 6 were later spotted inside the Capitol building during the breach.

Stone had made two appearances on January 5 near the Supreme Court and later by the White House, where, the Times reports, five of the individuals were seen providing security to him.

Another was spotted driving Stone in a golf cart on the afternoon of the Capitol riot, and videos taken at the Capitol later that day showed all six of them inside the building.

Then, just last week, two members of Stone's security detail were indicted for their roles in the Capitol riot.

Joshua James, of Alabama, and Roberto Minuta, of Texas, were charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

They face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Several members of Roger Stone's security detail in the days leading up to the Capitol riot are now being investigated for their alleged role in the insurrection

The New York Times previously reported that six members of his security detail were seen inside the Capitol building when the far right protesters breached it in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. Some Capitol rioters are seen here

Last week, two members of Stone's security detail, Joshua James, of Alabama, left, and Roberto Minuta, of Texas, right, were indicted for their alleged roles in the insurrection

Rhodes, meanwhile, is charged with working with members of the Proud Boys to organize the Capitol insurrection in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

He and 10 other members of the Oath Keepers militia group were indicted last month and were charged with seditious conspiracy, a rarely used law prohibiting attempts to overthrow the government.

Federal prosecutors claiming Rhodes, his deputy and three members of the group who guarded Roger Stone that day exchanged nearly 20 calls over three hours on January 6 - coinciding with the first assault on police barricades, according to the Washington Post.

Prosecutors said he commanded his followers from outside, and that he'd spent months plotting the invasion over texts and encrypted messaging services.

The FBI is now also investigating a meeting between Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and Rhodes that took place just one day before the Capitol riot.

They were filmed in a parking garage near the Phoenix Park Hotel with four other far-right figures by a British filmmaker shooting a documentary about the Proud Boys.

Tarrio left Washington soon after the meeting on January 5, 2021, and claimed there was no discussion about an impending attack on the Capitol during their conversation, sources said.

Latinos for Trump leader Bianca Gracia also attended the meeting alongside Oath Keepers lawyer Kellye SoRelle, video footage showed.

SoRelle told Reuters that Gracia invited her to the meeting to share criminal defense attorney information with Tarrio. She said they spoke briefly and did not discuss the then-impending Capitol takeover.

An attorney for Rhodes also claimed the meeting was not planned, and previously told DailyMail.com that much of the evidence the prosecution included in the indictment had been taken out of context.

'They planned to come to DC to help with the demonstration. They were planning that - they didn't plan to break windows and beat police. They believe these charges are misguided. We're going to have to require the government to put the entire documents in front of the court,' Jonathan Moseley said.

Enrique Tarrio, Proud Boys chairman, plead not guilty to allegations that he helped plan and direct the Capitol riot

Tarrio, 38, is now also facing charges for recruiting members of the Proud Boys and directing their actions in the days prior to the January 6 attack.

He was charged last month with conspiracy for his alleged role in planning the Capitol riot, and was arrested earlier this month in his underwear.

Tarrio was not actually at the Capitol during the riot, prosecutors acknowledge, as he had been arrested two days earlier on an unrelated charged, and was barred from Washington DC by a judge.

But he is accused of helping plan the attack on the Capitol with Proud Boys members, and staying in contact with them after they breached the building.

'Tarrio was indicted on one count of each conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as two counts each of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property,' the Justice Department said in a press release.

He has now pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.