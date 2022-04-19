ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Arthur, LA

Pauline Ann Moore

By Editorial
Jennings Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE ARTHUR — A Mass of Christian burial for Pauline Ann Moore, 66, will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Visitation was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthur on Monday, April 18,...

WDTV

Pauline Virginia Brown

Pauline Virginia Brown, age 91 of George Washington Hwy., Grafton, WV passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Grafton City Hospital. She was born December 24, 1930 the daughter of the late Everett and Mary Catherine Keener. She is survived by her son, Robert Brown and fiancé, Cheryl Carr of Grafton and one grandson, Dakota Brown, also of Grafton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Thomas Brown in 1960 and her son, William Thomas Brown. Pauline graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1948 and then from there to Fairmont Nurse’s Collage. She was a registered nurse for 40 years and ran the Taylor County Health Department for 28 years. She was a hard worker, strong willed, took care of the community and had a strong faith. She was a member of the Fetterman United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Sunday, March 27th from 2:00-8:00p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Fetterman United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Cartright officiating. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the service. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be extended to the Fetterman United Methodist Church c/o Judy Gillespie 371 George Washington Hwy. Grafton, WV 26354.The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com.
GRAFTON, WV
Greater Milwaukee Today

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore (Liesse), beloved mother, daughter, sister and dear friend, passed away on March 17, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in West Allis on July 1, 1936, Barb lived much of her life in West Bend, where she raised three children as a single mother. Her children were her life and she heroically made sure they were cared for and loved — not an easy feat as a single mother and despite hearing challenges since birth. Barbara spent the final years of her life surrounded by family and friends in Madison, where she moved to be closer to family in 2016.
WEST BEND, WI

