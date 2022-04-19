Pauline Ann Moore

Pauline Virginia Brown, age 91 of George Washington Hwy., Grafton, WV passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Grafton City Hospital. She was born December 24, 1930 the daughter of the late Everett and Mary Catherine Keener. She is survived by her son, Robert Brown and fiancé, Cheryl Carr of Grafton and one grandson, Dakota Brown, also of Grafton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Thomas Brown in 1960 and her son, William Thomas Brown. Pauline graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1948 and then from there to Fairmont Nurse’s Collage. She was a registered nurse for 40 years and ran the Taylor County Health Department for 28 years. She was a hard worker, strong willed, took care of the community and had a strong faith. She was a member of the Fetterman United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Sunday, March 27th from 2:00-8:00p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Fetterman United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Cartright officiating. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the service. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be extended to the Fetterman United Methodist Church c/o Judy Gillespie 371 George Washington Hwy. Grafton, WV 26354.The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 28 DAYS AGO