Premier League

Mateo Kovacic injury blow for Chelsea ahead of Arsenal showdown

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Mateo Kovacic will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Arsenal due to ankle ligament damage.

The Croatia midfielder will be absent for two weeks after picking up the problem in Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is still battling back trouble.

Arsenal are likely to be without captain Alexandre Lacazette after he tested positive for coronavirus at the weekend.

Striker Eddie Nketiah may again deputise if Mikel Arteta decides to keep changes down to a minimum having lost three games in a row.

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is closing in on a return having not played since January while midfielder Thomas Partey (thigh) and left-back Kieran Tierney (knee) are expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Azeez, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

The US Sun

Watch Thomas Tuchel go ballistic at Jorginho after Chelsea star is caught dawdling on the ball against Palace

THOMAS TUCHEL went ballistic on the touchline after Jorginho was caught dawdling on the ball against Crystal Palace - and fans were quick to notice. Chelsea struggled for fluency during the first-half of their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday - requiring two second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount to book a date with Liverpool.
Mikel Arteta
Alexandre Lacazette
The Independent

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to play Chelsea in the Premier League but they could be without captain Alexandre Lacazette.The star tested positive for Covid ahead of the Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Southampton on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta has issued an update on the star ahead of their clash with the Blues and it doesn’t look good for the skipper.The boss said: “It will depend whether he is negative and whether he is feeling better and his symptoms are gone, and he’s available to play.”Lacazette could join Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney in watching on at Stamford Bridge...
BBC

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah scores twice in win for Gunners

Arsenal got their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea. The Gunners' hopes of securing a place in next season's Champions League had been significantly damaged by those losses but this win will provide renewed belief.
SkySports

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side reignite Premier League top-four hopes with thrilling win

Eddie Nketiah was the hero for Arsenal as they re-ignited their bid for a top-four finish thanks to a thrilling 4-2 victory at Chelsea. The Gunners took the lead not once, but twice at Stamford Bridge through goals from Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe, but on both occasions, Chelsea found a response as Timo Werner's deflected strike and Cesar Azpilicueta's low finish sent the sides in level at the interval.
