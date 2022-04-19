Mateo Kovacic injury blow for Chelsea ahead of Arsenal showdown

Mateo Kovacic will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Arsenal due to ankle ligament damage.

The Croatia midfielder will be absent for two weeks after picking up the problem in Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is still battling back trouble.

Arsenal are likely to be without captain Alexandre Lacazette after he tested positive for coronavirus at the weekend.

Striker Eddie Nketiah may again deputise if Mikel Arteta decides to keep changes down to a minimum having lost three games in a row.

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is closing in on a return having not played since January while midfielder Thomas Partey (thigh) and left-back Kieran Tierney (knee) are expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Azeez, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

