Man, 23, dies after being repeatedly stabbed in the back in the Bronx

By Kimberly Dole
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in front of a Bronx residential building on Monday evening, authorities said.

At approximately 6 p.m, officials responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed in front of 1024 Bryant Avenue in Foxhurst where 23-year-old Jonathan Martinez was found with stab wounds to the back.

EMS transported Martinez to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

