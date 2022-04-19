Person arrested in Oakland sideshow after allegedly punching police officer

While trying to break up a fight at a large illegal sideshow in East Oakland Sunday night, a police officer was hit in the face, according to a press release issued by the Oakland Police Department on Monday.

The sideshow , which drew in nearly 200 people and 100 cars, spanned several intersections between 82nd Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard and Ney Avenue.

OPD towed more than a dozen cars from the event. Photo credit Oakland Police Department

When police arrived at the scene to try breaking up the event, people in the crowd began shooting their firearms in the air. No one was hit by any stray gunfire, according to the release.

In the midst of breaking up the event, two people started fighting, and when officers intervened, one was hit in the face. The officer was not seriously injured.

More than a hundred cars participated in the illegal sideshow. Photo credit Oakland Police Department

They were arrested and are facing multiple charges, including battery on a police officer.

More than a dozen cars were towed from the scene.

Anyone with information about sideshows in the city are asked to contact OPD at their non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov, or call (510) 777-3333.

