ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Person arrested in Oakland sideshow after allegedly punching police officer

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enQgL_0fDarNwF00

While trying to break up a fight at a large illegal sideshow in East Oakland Sunday night, a police officer was hit in the face, according to a press release issued by the Oakland Police Department on Monday.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The sideshow , which drew in nearly 200 people and 100 cars, spanned several intersections between 82nd Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard and Ney Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UZtp_0fDarNwF00
OPD towed more than a dozen cars from the event. Photo credit Oakland Police Department

When police arrived at the scene to try breaking up the event, people in the crowd began shooting their firearms in the air. No one was hit by any stray gunfire, according to the release.

In the midst of breaking up the event, two people started fighting, and when officers intervened, one was hit in the face. The officer was not seriously injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20a56H_0fDarNwF00
More than a hundred cars participated in the illegal sideshow. Photo credit Oakland Police Department

They were arrested and are facing multiple charges, including battery on a police officer.

More than a dozen cars were towed from the scene.

Anyone with information about sideshows in the city are asked to contact OPD at their non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov, or call (510) 777-3333.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Notorious Oakland Pedophile Priest Arrested for Allegedly Killing Pedestrian While Driving Drunk

Editor's Note: The headline of this story has been changed to reflect that Kiesle was arrested rather than charged. A notorious defrocked Oakland priest accused of sexually abusing dozens of children was arrested Saturday night after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving drunk in a Walnut Creek retirement community, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has confirmed.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police make 8 arrests during Easter sideshows

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police made eight arrests during Easter Sunday sideshows, according to a press release. Isaac Guzman, 19 and of Los Banos, was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after he allegedly rammed and struck a patrol car, fled, and struck […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East Oakland#Shooting#Firearms#Opd#Kcbs Radio Facebook
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo police identify Friday's shooting victim

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on Friday night, the city's eighth homicide of the year. La Prell Briggs, 49, was shot in the 300 block of Pepper Drive. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. on March 18.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy