Maisie Williams Opens Up About Her New Role in "Pistol"

By Navi Ahluwalia
 1 day ago
Maisie Williams recently opened up about her new role in Danny Boyle's upcoming series, "Pistol," which follows the rise of punk band The Sex Pistols. In an interview with Porter, Williams discussed her role as Pamela "Jordan" Rooke and having the real-life Rooke to work with as a consultant....

