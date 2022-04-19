ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers linebacker accused of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend with tire iron

By Steve Doyle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One of the newest members of the Carolina Panthers is facing criminal charges in Texas. Damien Wilson, a linebacker signed last month by the Panthers, was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on charges that he assaulted a family member causing bodily injury, the Dallas Morning News...

