“It comes from practice, from learning from the best, from experience and from … well, my mother.”. Ask Anne Temple, the heart and soul of Annabell Design, about where her creativity and expertise comes from and she will tell you that it has deep roots. Her mother was an artist in multiple media. Her cross stitch creations were breathtaking. She created worlds with her words and paint and she had a good eye. Garage sales and the Skaneateles transfer station were also her “canvas.”

MARCELLUS, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO