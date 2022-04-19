ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Africa launches relief for Durban flooding; 448 dead

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province. Nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than...

www.wavy.com

AFP

South Africa floods declared national disaster

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday declared a national state of disaster over the deadly floods on the east coast, warning that rebuilding even basic services will take time. The intensity of the floods took South Africa, the most advanced African economy, by surprise.
ENVIRONMENT
360 Magazine

South Africa

ByChris Phan,Krishan Narsinghani, andVaughn Lowery. Recently, 360 Magazine traveled to South Africa during one of the largest travel conventions on the continent. One hundred journalists from Northern America joined Indaba Media in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.
The Independent

South Africa drops Covid test for vaccinated travellers

South Africa is the latest country to ease rules for inbound travellers.With immediate effect, fully vaccinated arrivals no longer need to present a Covid test to enter the country, the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.Visitors who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated are permitted entry, but must present a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival.Unlike some European countries, South Africa currently classes anyone with two or more doses of a recognised vaccine as “fully vaccinated”.Children under five are exempt from testing requirements, regardless of vaccination status.“We welcome the further easing of Covid-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

South African military deployed to flood-ravaged province

UMBUMBULU, South Africa, April 18 (Reuters) - Thousands of South African soldiers will help with relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal province, where more than 440 people have died in floods and mudslides and dozens more are missing. A week after the torrential rains began, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)...
MILITARY
Person
Charlize Theron
AFP

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rose to 80 on Wednesday with scores missing and feared dead, officials said, as rescuers dug up more bodies with bare hands and backhoes in crushed villages. The death toll from Megi is expected to rise as rescue operations switch to recovering bodies. 
ENVIRONMENT
The New Humanitarian

US asylum speed-ups, Haiti returns, and alarm bells in South Sudan: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. In a bid to circumvent badly backlogged immigration courts, the US has introduced a new rule aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum claims by having asylum officers issue rapid decisions. But human rights groups worry the rule will sacrifice fair asylum hearings for faster processing times. The move may also be in preparation for a potentially large uptick in the number of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border once Title 42 is repealed. That pandemic-related policy has severely restricted access to asylum at the US-Mexico border since March 2020, by allowing people who enter the US irregularly to be rapidly expelled without being able to claim asylum. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to bring an end to Title 42 by the end of May. More than 1.6 million expulsions have been carried out under the order. Epidemiologists have long argued that Title 42 cannot be justified by public health concerns, and human rights groups say it violates both international and US law. The Biden administration has been facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to end the policy.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, threatening environmental disaster

TUNIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Tunisian authorities intensified efforts on Saturday to avoid an environmental disaster after a merchant fuel ship carrying one thousand tons of fuel sank off the coast of Gabes on Friday, two security sources told Reuters. The Tunisian navy had rescued all seven crew members from...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

KwaZulu-Natal floods: South Africa army sends 10,000 troops

The South African military says it is deploying more than 10,000 troops to help with relief and rescue operations following the devastating floods that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal province last week. More than 440 people have died, and the search is continuing for 63 people who are still missing.
POLITICS
AFP

Sri Lanka deploys troops as fuel shortage sparks protests

Sri Lanka ordered troops to petrol stations Tuesday as sporadic protests erupted among the thousands of motorists queueing up daily for scarce fuel. Three elderly people have dropped dead at fuel queues since Saturday, police said, adding that numerous petrol stations saw people camping overnight to wait for diesel and gasoline purchases.
ADVOCACY
TravelNoire

Floods In South Africa, The Largest In Decades, Kill 400 People And Leave Thousands Homeless

South Africa is suffering from one of the largest floods in decades over the last few days when heavy rains severely hit nearly all the regions in the country. Hundreds of people were confirmed dead and thousands were left without shelter, water and power. The country’s authorities announced this Friday they are looking for survivors after the floods in South Africa killed nearly 400 people, according to the latest count. More than 40,000 people were affected by the disaster, officials say. At least 140 schools were affected by the floods, according to local officials. The rest reopened their doors this past Wednesday, but there were fewer students.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
WHIO Dayton

Report: Hunger kills hundreds of kids in Ethiopia's Tigray

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — (AP) — At least 1,900 children under 5 have died from malnutrition in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region in the past year, according to a study conducted by regional health officials and seen by The Associated Press. The deaths were recorded at health facilities...
AFRICA
Reuters

Brazil's Vale starts work on eliminating another upstream dam

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) on Wednesday began working on another of the five upstream tailing dams it expects to eliminate in 2022 as a safety measure to prevent collapses. The new effort will focus on eliminating a dike from its Barragem 5 dam...
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: One killed after police fire live bullets at protesters

Outrage has erupted over the death of a Sri Lankan man who was killed when police fired live bullets at protesters, also injuring 14 others. Footage of police opening fire in the central town of Rambukkana has been widely shared on social media. Police said they used "minimum force" to...
WORLD
The Independent

UK’s anti-slavery commissioner slams ‘lack of humanity’ in Rwanda asylum deal

The UK’s anti-slavery commissioner has slammed the “lack of humanity” of the government’s plans to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda, warning trafficking victims sent there are likely to be deprived of support.Responding to the controversial deal for the first time, Dame Sara Thornton told The Independent she had “significant concerns”, citing evidence the African country has detained thousands of potential trafficking victims without providing them with proper care in the past year.The multi-million-pound deal between the UK and Rwanda, announced last Thursday, will see asylum seekers in the UK flown 4,000 miles away to have their asylum claims processed by Rwandan authorities.The...
IMMIGRATION
IFLScience

Watch A Mysterious “Flying Whirlpool” Whizz Through The Skies Over Hawai'i

The Subaru Telescope in Hawai'i captured a strange “flying whirlpool” whizzing across the night sky at the weekend. Anyone looking up would have been very curious at its cause, before probably shrugging and moving on because it's 2022, and if this was the year aliens got in contact, frankly, no one would be surprised.
ASTRONOMY
Reuters

A protest in a small Sri Lankan town that quickly turned deadly

RAMBUKKANA, Sri Lanka, April 21 (Reuters) - When K.D. Chaminda Lakshan was wheeled into the Kegalle Teaching Hospital in central Sri Lanka around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the father of two was fighting for his life. Hours earlier, the 41-year-old had been waiting outside a filling station in the nearby...
PROTESTS

