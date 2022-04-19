ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Live At 9: In the Kitchen with Chef Cody Michael and his Surf and Turf Cheesesteak

By Jenna Jordan
WREG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of grilling you may not always think...

wreg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

How to make the crispiest chicken Parm and creamiest mac and cheese

Chef Daniel Holzman is joining TODAY to share two positively perfected classic comfort food recipes from his new cookbook, "Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts." He shows us how to make a classic chicken Parmesan with a 40-minute red sauce you can put on anything, plus a mac and cheese that strikes the perfect balance between crispy and creamy.
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Food Wolfgang Puck Wouldn't Cook As A Young Chef

Wolfgang Puck has likely never encountered a dish that he couldn't conquer. Having begun his culinary training at the early age of 14, Puck is the only chef to ever receive the James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef multiple times. He is the owner of several renowned restaurants like Los Angeles hot spots Spago and CUT, has appeared on countless cooking shows, served as a judge on "Hell's Kitchen" and "Master Chef," and even assumed roles on primetime hits like "Frasier" and "The Simpsons." There is seemingly nothing that this culinary genius with such charismatic personality can't do.
RECIPES
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Is About To Open His Sixth Restaurant In This City

Chef Gordon Ramsay has restaurants all over the world, from everywhere from Chicago to Seoul (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants). Now, he's slated to open another restaurant in the fall — another location of Ramsay's Kitchen, which has the unique theme of being modeled after the celebrity chef's personal kitchen and features a wide range of cuisine. The only other location is in Boston, which Ramsay describes as a "premier dining destination."
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf And Turf#Cheesesteak#Grilling#Food Drink
Mashed

Bobby Flay Called This One Of His 'Favorite Pasta Dishes Of All Time'

While there are simple rules for how to make perfect pasta, including using the correct pot and using plenty of cool or cold water (via What's Cooking America), saucing it is more a matter of personal preference. Some people prefer tried-and-true sauces like bolognese, marinara, or carbonara, while others fancy something more unusual — including a famous Food Network host.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's How To Make Duff Goldman's Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is often a popular option for sweet spring treats. Even though a well-made carrot cake can certainly be decadent, especially when slathered with cream cheese frosting, the addition of the carrots and the overall flavor creates a cake that's just a bit lighter and more appropriate for the spring season than a dense chocolate fudge cake.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Californian

3 easy miso recipes

A while ago, I bought a tub of miso paste and wondered how I could possibly use it all before it spoiled. Thankfully, the fermentation of the paste greatly extends its shelf life, allowing me time to get creative and find delicious recipes using miso. You may only be familiar with miso as a soup served at most sushi restaurants, but there’s so much more to it. Miso is a savory Japanese seasoning — usually in the form of a paste — made by fermenting soybeans with salt. Here are my three favorite miso recipes: miso soup, miso salmon and miso ramen. If you’re looking for an easy and delicious meal, look no further!
RECIPES
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Easter Surf and Turf

Chef Izzy Bautista Jr. of Urban Market Grocery Store in River West. Place the lamb in a large pot to (brine) the meat. You will 1 add gallon of water, ½ cup of sugar and ½ cup of salt / ½ cup of apple cider in the pot and let it sit for 24 hours.
RECIPES
Urban Milwaukee

HotWax Will Mix Music and Meat

If you thought the Crossroads Collective food hall at Farwell and North already had considerable variety in its lineup of vendors, well, here comes a new twist mixing music and meat. Coming soon to Crossroads Collective is HotWax, a spinoff of chef Ben Crevensten’s Meat & Co. that will serve items from that pop-up as well as options exclusive to this new venture. The menu is meat-centric, the presentation will also feature music, and the stall will open on April 20. Carol Deptolla reports:
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC 4

Philly Cheesesteaks

(The Daily Dish) For some of us, we are fortunate enough to have someone at home who has the extra time (and energy) these days to make home-cooked meals and we can all sit down and create these same memories we had as children. The sad thing is that we...
FOOD & DRINKS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Just Visited Bobby Flay's Vegas Restaurant

It's said, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," but Buddy Valastro doesn't appear to be following that mantra. The "Cake Boss" star is currently visiting Sin City — where Eater reports he has three different eateries and another café on the way – and he hasn't been shy about sharing parts of his trip with his fans on social media.
RESTAURANTS
NBC San Diego

San Diego Chef to Begin Cooking, Selling Meals From Home Kitchen

For Diana Tapiz the best way to bring her community together is through a delicious home-cooked meal. “Food is community, food brings people together,” said Diana Tapiz, owner of Tres Fuegos Cocina. “We may not speak the same language but through a bowl of food we understand each other.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
WHSV

Urgie’s Cheesesteaks celebrates National Cheesesteak Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In honor of National Cheesesteak Day, Urgie’s Cheesesteaks on E Water St. is offering 15% off on all cheesesteaks throughout the day. Owners and brothers Steven and Tommy Urglavitch, Philadelphia natives, pride themselves on serving authentic Philly-style cheesesteaks to their customers. “People want consistency,” said...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Dropped The Perfect Pasta Primavera Recipe

Giada De Laurentis has an arsenal of pasta dishes that have helped make her a household name. The Food Network chef taps into her Italian roots to both modernize classic recipes and re-create traditional dishes. De Laurentis' may have one popular recipe that stands above the rest, but if you...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy