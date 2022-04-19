Texas guard Devin Askew decides to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Devin Askew – who began his collegiate career at Kentucky before transferring to Texas – has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Askew shared the news publicly on his Instagram page Tuesday morning.

“I would like to start by thanking the University of Texas for giving me the opportunity to come and play the game I love,” Askew wrote. “To my teammates, I wouldn’t have gone to battle with anyone else on the court, and I can’t express how much I appreciate every one of you. I’d also like to thank Coach [Chris] Beard and the entire coaching staff for providing me with their support and guidance this past year. You all allowed me to grow as both a basketball player and as a man.

“After much thought and deliberation, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Askew, a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit out of the Class of 2020, averaged 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for Texas last season while shooting 40% from the field. He averaged 14.9 minutes per game for the Longhorns.

Askew spent the 2020-2021 season at Kentucky – averaging 6.5 points per game – before making the decision to transfer to Texas.

Longhorns make cut for SMU transfer Kendric Davis

Kendric Davis was one of the most sought-after transfers in the country but is now down to seven schools. The former SMU Mustangs guard has four teams from the state of Texas still in the race, while two conference foes are there as well.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, Memphis Tigers, Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas Tech Red Raiders make up the final seven for Davis.

With the announcement coming via his Instagram, a decision will be made on April 22 at 8:00 p.m. CT — just a few days away.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.