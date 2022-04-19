ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas guard Devin Askew decides to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Tyler Mansfield about 6 hours
 1 day ago

Devin Askew – who began his collegiate career at Kentucky before transferring to Texas – has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Askew shared the news publicly on his Instagram page Tuesday morning.

“I would like to start by thanking the University of Texas for giving me the opportunity to come and play the game I love,” Askew wrote. “To my teammates, I wouldn’t have gone to battle with anyone else on the court, and I can’t express how much I appreciate every one of you. I’d also like to thank Coach [Chris] Beard and the entire coaching staff for providing me with their support and guidance this past year. You all allowed me to grow as both a basketball player and as a man.

“After much thought and deliberation, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Askew, a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit out of the Class of 2020, averaged 2.1 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for Texas last season while shooting 40% from the field. He averaged 14.9 minutes per game for the Longhorns.

Askew spent the 2020-2021 season at Kentucky – averaging 6.5 points per game – before making the decision to transfer to Texas.

Longhorns make cut for SMU transfer Kendric Davis

Kendric Davis was one of the most sought-after transfers in the country but is now down to seven schools. The former SMU Mustangs guard has four teams from the state of Texas still in the race, while two conference foes are there as well.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, Memphis Tigers, Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas Tech Red Raiders make up the final seven for Davis.

With the announcement coming via his Instagram, a decision will be made on April 22 at 8:00 p.m. CT — just a few days away.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

LOOK: Antonio Reeves on his visit to Kentucky

Five-star forward Leonard Miller wasn’t the only potential addition to next season’s roster on Kentucky’s campus this weekend. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves‘ visit started on Friday. Yesterday, he shared pictures of himself in a Kentucky jersey on Instagram, asking fans for their thoughts with the disclaimer “Not committed.”
WATCH: Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison picks off Quinn Ewers and takes it to the crib

Now that the 2021 season is in the rearview mirror, the Longhorns are looking to correct all their weaknesses from the dreadful 5-7 season. Texas struggled in just about every aspect when it came to defense, and one of the things that hurt the most was their inability to force a turnover. The Longhorns ranked No. 94 in the country in turnovers forced with just 14 on the season.
Alabama defensive lineman becomes 16th to enter transfer portal

Alabama reserve defensive lineman Stephon Wynn entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, four days after the Tide concluded its spring practices, according to multiple reports. Wynn, whose decision was first reported by On3 Sports, becomes Alabama’s 16th scholarship player to enter the portal this offseason, the first full offseason since...
Alabama Wide Receiver ‘Loved’ Major Transfer Visit

Earlier this month, Agiye Hall announced he’s leaving Nick Saban’s program in Tuscaloosa as he seeks out a fresh start elsewhere. He may have already found his new home. Hall, a former four-star recruit, paid a visit to the University of Texas this last weekend. He apparently “loved” it.
College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Bill Raftery

The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
Duke basketball player Michael Savarino, grandson of Coach K, enters transfer portal

Duke guard Michael Savarino, the grandson of Hall of Fame Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, On3 has learned. Savarino, a Durham, North Carolina native, was put on scholarship in August after two seasons as a walk-on. He appeared in 11 games this past season, playing 25 total minutes and scoring 12 points on four made three-pointers.
Illinois standout center Kofi Cockburn makes decision on future

Kofi Cockburn, who has put together a standout career at Illinois over the last three seasons, has made a decision on his playing future – choosing to enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft and forgoing his remaining eligibility at the collegiate level. “I would like to thank...
LSU football running back Corey Kiner enters the transfer portal

Rising sophomore running back Corey Kiner announced today via Twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. The former Mr. Football in Ohio made major contributions as a freshman and was expected to made an impact this season. He carried the ball 79 times for 324 yards and showed some flashes as a shifty, powerful runner. He took on a bigger role towards the back half of last season after injuries started to take a toll on the team.
LOOK: Linebacker transfer Caleb Johnson in a Texas uniform during his visit

The Texas Longhorns are looking to continue their hot streak in the transfer portal, specifically to add more help on the defensive side of the ball. They have a prime opportunity to do so with UCLA transfer and former Longhorn, Caleb Johnson. Johnson’s first tenure at Texas after transferring from Fullerton Junior College was extremely brief, playing in just three games before hitting the portal.
