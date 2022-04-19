ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers terminate new facility agreement with city of Rock Hill

By Nikki Chavanelle
Following news of halted construction in Rock Hill, South Carolina, last month, the Carolina Panthers have now terminated their agreement with the city to build a new team headquarters. Tepper Sports & Entertainment alleged last month that Rock Hill was “unable to contribute the agreed upon investment to fund the construction,” according to the Charlotte Observer.

“On February 26, 2021, the City of Rock Hill became delinquent on their obligation to fund the public infrastructure,” a GT Real Estate Holdings spokesperson said Tuesday. “Despite our persistent efforts throughout 2021, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure for the project.”

The Carolina Panthers and owner David Tepper were trying to build a 260-acre facility that would offer dining and entertainment, along with the team’s practice fields and facilities.

The Panthers would have received incentives for four decades in exchange for completing $225 million of public infrastructure at the site. South Carolina promised $115 million in tax breaks to the Carolina Panthers, which planned to bring 150 employees to Rock Hill from Charlotte. The project needed to wrap up by 2024 to meet the deal’s requirements to get the incentives.

Panthers host trio for pre-draft visits

With the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaching, teams are continuing to meet with their potential prospects to get a better feel of who they would like to select once they’re on the clock. As for the Carolina Panthers, they hosted a trio of prospects on Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers hosted North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, NC State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu and Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross. Rapoport added that Howell and Ekwonu are local visits for Carolina.

Howell put together a strong career at North Carolina, throwing for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while also tallying 17 rushing touchdowns over three seasons with the Tar Heels. As for Ekwonu and Cross, they’re both high-caliber offensive linemen who are expected to be successful in the NFL.

Carolina is coming off a 5-12 season in 2021. The Panthers are still heavily in the market for a new quarterback and hold the No. 6 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Carolina brought in former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold last offseason, but he saw some serious struggles down the stretch after a promising start to the season. The Panthers later brought back Cam Newton, and PJ Walker saw some time under center as well. But as the season went on, it didn’t matter who was at quarterback for the Panthers, as they all struggled.

Pittsburgh fan favorite Kenny Pickett would be an intriguing option in the draft, as he’s not far from being ready to contribute in the NFL. He played five years at Pitt, finishing his collegiate career off with his strongest season yet.

On3’s Tyler Mansfield contributed to this report.

