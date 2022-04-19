ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

April is Donate Life Month; doctor discusses importance of organ donation

By Dennis House
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19r3tX_0fDan5hu00

(WTNH) – April is National Donate Life Month, which is a time to help raise awareness about donation, becoming a donor, and honoring those who have helped save lives through the gift of donation. Without organ donation, there would be no transplantation.

Dr. Glyn Morgan, chief of surgical Transplantation at Hartford Hospital is discussing this topic.

For more information, visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Transplant.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Masonicare welcomes new volunteers to Hospice Program

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – April is volunteer month and Masonicare welcomes many volunteers to engage with seniors including in the Hospice Volunteer Program. Peg Waldron and Paul Randazzo are dedicated volunteers with the program and share their experience. For more information go to masonicare.org/volunteer. Watch the video above for the full interview.
WALLINGFORD, CT
fcfreepress

5 Ways to Celebrate National Donate Life Month

Imagine depending on someone you never met to save your life. That was my family’s experience. My father needed a heart transplant because of a medical condition. His life depended on a generous person – his donor, our hero – who chose to say YES to organ donation. Thanks to their gift, my father lived for nearly 20 more years. We had two more decades of time together.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Sports
The Charleston Press

“She is finally here and just ready to live her life,” newborn spent year and a half in hospital due to series of serious health problems, cardiac surgery and ventilator support, finally goes home

Premature born babies often experience a series of health problems and they face higher the risk of death or serious disability. While the medicine is constantly improving and those risks are now lower compared to past years, in some cases doctors simply are not able to do much resulting with long-term disabilities in babies or even death.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

IVF children shown to have a better quality of life as adults in new study

Being conceived via assisted reproductive technology (ART), such as IVF, may provide some advantages in quality of life in adulthood, according to the results of a new study. The results of the study, published in Human Fertility, offer reassuring news for people who have been conceived with ART—and those who need to use the technology to conceive.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Tragic Teen Overdoses Revive Talks on Narcan in Schools

March 24, 2022 -- Raagini Jawa, MD, was a high schooler in a small New England town when she experienced firsthand the shock and grief of a deadly drug overdose. Jawa lost a close friend -- a classmate who had been to her house for countless dinners and sleepovers. That...
MARYLAND STATE
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Transplantation#Hartford Hospital
Herald Community Newspapers

You Can Help Save A Life

(NAPSI)—Being a hero and helping repair the world may be easier than many people realize. How? Become a blood stem cell or marrow donor, volunteer or a supporter. Every three minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with a blood cancer such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society estimates that 186,400 people will experience this frightening news just this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares 'difficult' health update on partner Amber after cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts shared a "difficult" update on her partner Amber Laign's health this week following her breast cancer diagnosis last year. The Good Morning America anchor – who is a breast cancer survivor herself – opened up about the internal struggles she faces being Amber's main caregiver, and the feelings of "helplessness" she battles with.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Chattanooga Daily News

“It’s miraculous except it’s actually real medicine and real science”, COVID-ill mother, who doesn’t remember giving birth after a long battle with the virus that nearly took her life, is reunited with her baby

The lucky mother of two is finally reunited with her baby daughter and her family after a long battle with COVID-19 that nearly took her life. The woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, reportedly spent more than 40 days on a ventilator and was put in a medically induced coma. After months in the hospital and the inpatient rehabilitation facility, doctors gave the mom the green light to go home to her kids.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTNH

2 injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in New Haven Friday night. Officers responded to Henry Street, between Dixwell Avenue and Ashmun Street, around 9:50 p.m. for the report of gunfire. While responding officers were locating and securing a crime scene, police said they were told that two men […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Mystic Aquarium looking for volunteers this summer

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Mystic Aquarium is looking for volunteers for the upcoming 2022 summer season. The positions Mystic wants to fill are for summer camp support and docent volunteers. The Beluga Whale exhibit is always recognizable at Mystic Aquarium, and more times than not, the person talking about the whales or other animals are […]
ADVOCACY
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy