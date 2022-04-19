April is Donate Life Month; doctor discusses importance of organ donation

(WTNH) – April is National Donate Life Month, which is a time to help raise awareness about donation, becoming a donor, and honoring those who have helped save lives through the gift of donation. Without organ donation, there would be no transplantation.

Dr. Glyn Morgan, chief of surgical Transplantation at Hartford Hospital is discussing this topic.

