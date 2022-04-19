Top-10 Sports Quotes From Players and Coaches
Whether you get inspiration from these quotes or find some kind of insight into leadership or work ethic, here are 10 of the best sports quotes:
- “It’s not human nature to be great. It’s human nature to survive, to be average, and do what you have to do to get by. That is normal. When you have something good happen, it’s the special people that can stay focused and keep paying attention to detail, working to get better and not being satisfied with what they have accomplished.” — Nick Saban
- “During critical periods, a leader is not allowed to feel sorry for himself, to be down, to be angry, or to be weak. Leaders must beat back these emotions.” — Coach K
- “From the beginning, I wanted to be the best. I had a constant craving, a yearning, to improve and be the best.” — Kobe Bryant
- “I learned more from the mistakes than from the good things.” — Bobby Bowden
- “Do your job.” — Bill Belichick
- “When you’re righteous, you don’t have to tell people that you’re righteous.” — Shaq
- “Success is never final, failure is never fatal, and it’s courage that counts.” — John Wooden
- “The first time you quit, it’s hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don’t even have to think about it.” — Bear Bryant
- “Good people are happy when something good happens to someone else.” — Dean Smith
- “You’ve learned some very valuable lessons in the course of your career, and you’re going to continue to learn very valuable lessons.” — Tom Brady
Comments / 0