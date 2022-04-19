4 weeks away: Alabama primary election deadlines

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – The deadline to apply for mail-in ballots for Alabama’s upcoming primary elections is May 24. But there are other important dates to keep in mind.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office urged Alabama voters in an email to be mindful of these dates:

May 17, 2022 : The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.

May 19, 2022 : The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

May 23, 2022 : The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

May 24, 2022 : Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

Those serving in the Armed Forces have until May 24 to get their absentee ballots postmarked.

If you need help getting a mail-in ballot, you can download a copy of the form online , calling your county’s Absentee Election Manager’s office , or calling the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

