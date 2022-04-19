ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

4 weeks away: Alabama primary election deadlines

By Bryan Gardner
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pDEP_0fDamh4m00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – The deadline to apply for mail-in ballots for Alabama’s upcoming primary elections is May 24. But there are other important dates to keep in mind.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office urged Alabama voters in an email to be mindful of these dates:

May 17, 2022 : The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.
May 19, 2022 : The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.
May 23, 2022 : The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.
May 24, 2022 : Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

Those serving in the Armed Forces have until May 24 to get their absentee ballots postmarked.

If you need help getting a mail-in ballot, you can download a copy of the form online , calling your county’s Absentee Election Manager’s office , or calling the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Louisiana Municipal Primary Election results

The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49. The facility was constructed nearly 100 years ago as one of the first high schools in the area to serve African American students in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Man convicted of killing girlfriend. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Vivian man...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
KCCI.com

2022 Iowa primary election guide

DES MOINES, Iowa — The races for state and federal seats in Iowa this year are set. In the gubernatorial race in the June 7 Primary, Gov. Kim Reynolds is the only Republican and Deidre DeJear is the only Democrat running for the office. Two Republicans and three Democrats...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maryland redistricting delays primary elections

In a significant move for Worcester County, where the majority of the county commissioner elections will pit Republican incumbents against Republican challengers in the primary election, the state Court of Appeals has pushed that contest’s dates from June 28 until July 19. “Following the Court of Appeals’ decision last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#State#The Armed Forces#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy