FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace passed away on Friday at the age of 26 following suffering two heart attacks. Brian Sr. and Leslie are the parents who were supportive of Brian and all his accomplishments in life including being a four-star recruit who chose the Razorbacks on NBC at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO