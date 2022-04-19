Sal Licata REALLY wants Jets to splurge for Deebo Samuel: 'I'd rather him than Tyreek Hill'

The Jets missed out on Tyreek Hill, but multiple star wide receivers are potentially there for the taking as the NFL Draft quickly approaches.

But only one has really caught Sal Licata’s eye.

During Tuesday morning’s show, Sal sang the praises of 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, who is reportedly skipping San Francisco’s on-field workouts as he holds out for a new deal, something many wide receivers are doing this offseason as others at the position receive massive paydays. It isn’t certain that the Niners are willing to move Samuel, but if he is unhappy and a move becomes necessary, Sal says Gang Green has to pounce.

“I know they’re looking for a wide receiver, I know there’s gonna be one at No. 10…but if Deebo Samuel is gonna hold out, and he’s serious about getting the contract and maybe the Niners would at least entertain the idea of trading for the No. 10 pick, that would be the home run move,” Sal said. “I would rather Deebo Samuel than D.K. Metcalf. I’d rather him than Tyreek Hill…his fit with the offense and the familiarity with that offense, the skillset, that it the home run weapon.”

Samuel would bring a familiarity to New York given his experience with Mike LaFleur from their shared time with the 49ers, where Robert Saleh was as well before becoming the Jets head coach. A deal for Samuel, who was a Pro Bowler last season after leading the league in yards per reception and hauling in a career-high six touchdowns and 1,405 receiving yards, would almost certainly require more than just the 10 th overall pick, but Sal says the Jets have to get that done if it becomes an option, even as Samuel is also set up for a monstrous payday.

“If I’m Joe Douglas, I’m doing all I can to see if there is any way the Niners would be willing to part ways with Deebo Samuel for that tenth overall pick,” Sal said.

“With Tyreek Hill it was ‘Eh, OK.’ With D.K. Metcalf it was ‘Alright, maybe.’ Deebo Samuel, that was the first time I said ‘Get this guy.’ That’s the guy I want for the Jets.”

