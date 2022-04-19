ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gov. Wolf hopes to give $2,000 stimulus to state residents

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - If Gov. Tom Wolf has his way, there will be direct payments of up to $2,000 for state residents with an income of $80,000 or less.

The governor says this is money from the American Rescue Plan, and he proposes giving some of that money back to the taxpayers.

"We have a little less than $2.2 billion left," Gov. Wolf said during the KDKA Radio Morning Show. "And it's just sitting there. This isn't the rainy day find, this isn't part of the budget. This is just separate in part, it's free money."

Wolf said he's open to suggestions from Republicans as to how they want to spend the money, but he says doing nothing should not be an option because come December 31, 2024, they'll have to give that money back.

Comments / 72

Marcy
1d ago

How about using the money to fix the bridges and roads that were suppose to be fixed or replaced but never were, because all that money got misused or went into a lot of people's pockets.

Veronica Burgess
16h ago

People will find anything to complain about. I hope all the people who never seem to be satisfied are getting involved on school boards, community offices...county or state etc. And you don't have to be extremely important to serve in some capacity. Mostly need to be passionate and wanting to make a change. So shift the energy toward actually doing something about it, and not just complaining and pitting parties against one another--only causing more division.

Shannon Hein
1d ago

Don’t you democrats understand with all these handouts inflation is only going to get worse? That’s not a free check….

