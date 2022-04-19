Gov. Wolf hopes to give $2,000 stimulus to state residents

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - If Gov. Tom Wolf has his way, there will be direct payments of up to $2,000 for state residents with an income of $80,000 or less.

The governor says this is money from the American Rescue Plan, and he proposes giving some of that money back to the taxpayers.

"We have a little less than $2.2 billion left," Gov. Wolf said during the KDKA Radio Morning Show. "And it's just sitting there. This isn't the rainy day find, this isn't part of the budget. This is just separate in part, it's free money."

Wolf said he's open to suggestions from Republicans as to how they want to spend the money, but he says doing nothing should not be an option because come December 31, 2024, they'll have to give that money back.

