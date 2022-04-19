Mt Charleston shuts off power due to increased fire risk

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Power was shut off Tuesday morning to customers on Mt. Charleston due to elevated fire conditions, according to NV Energy.

The power outage began at 6:45 a.m. and impacts 470 customers.

There is a fire weather warning due to the windy conditions and hot temperatures. Wind gusts in the valley are expected to be around 40 mpg and 50 mph, with bigger gusts expected in the higher elevations.

There is no estimate for when the power will be turned back on.