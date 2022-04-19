ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gov. Ivey responds to Maxine Waters’ comments calling campaign ad ‘racist’

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v95H8_0fDamHK000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is responding to being called a racist by California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Waters, a Democrat who has represented California’s 43rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1991, criticized Ivey for saying in a recent campaign advertisement that Alabamians may have to start learning Spanish if President Joe Biden “keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our state.”

“This is plain racist ignorance in your face,” Waters said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.” “And so, when you talk about responding, it’s more like ignoring and keeping up the fight against racism and discrimination and making sure that we do everything we can to get those who are elected out of office and elect progressive people.” We don’t have time to deal with that kind of stupidity and that kind of ignorance, and so it is abs shameful that in this day and age, that we have people who think like, who speak like that, and who have access to the resources to purchase the kinds of ads to just literally spill that kind of mess across our screens.”

Florida dog recognized as oldest in the world

On Monday, Ivey released the following statement on social media:

“There’s nothing racist about the disaster Joe Biden is causing with illegals invading our country. I’m not going to be lectured by a liberal Congresswoman from California. We’ll handle our business in Alabama.”

Ivey faces Republican challengers in the primary on May 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 169

Martha Ellis
1d ago

Absolutely! I love how any disagreement is always related back to race. what part of illegal does Maxine, the racist, not understand?

Reply(9)
58
Pam pam
1d ago

that's right we'll handle Alabama Maxine' waters you're the racist of all and smile you never look happy but what's that saying misery loves company 🐽

Reply(6)
21
Keith Sumlin
1d ago

joe Biden is president last i check not governor why is Kay Ivey keep talking about him n every ad he ain't running for governor

Reply(35)
46
Related
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Florida State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
California Society
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
Local
Alabama Society
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Jonathan Capehart
Person
Maxine Waters
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
WJTV 12

Mississippians react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 7, making her the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. After a 53-47 bipartisan vote, Brown Jackson will take the seat in Summer 2022 when Justice Stephen Breyer retires. Brown Jackson will be […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Racial Injustice#Racism#Wiat#Democrat#Alabamians#Spanish#Msnbc
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS 42

CBS 42

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy