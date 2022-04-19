ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue children's former school

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
ABC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA private school in Milwaukee is facing a lawsuit from two of its most famous parents. Craig Robinson, the brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, and his wife, Kelly Robinson, are suing the University School of Milwaukee, alleging it expelled their two young sons after raising concerns about racial and...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 264

Lou Thomas
1d ago

Oh let me guess it had to do with race just like the rest of their family always a race with them and let’s face it it was Obama that started the race problems in our country. And here is the news going to run with these and blow it all out of Tex. Plus who cares anyway?

Reply(67)
188
Roxanne
1d ago

This article doesn't make a whole lot of sense. They both claim that they wanted more "inclusive" curriculum which is actually the critical race theory curriculum & then go on to complain & describe the curriculum they don't like which is literally the "inclusive" CRT curriculum they claim they wanted, example is in the "Underground Railroad" curriculum they described. Nothing else in the article even explains the many issues they claim they have, every complaint is overtly generalizing. This couple seem like a nightmare or a bad headache you just wish would go away.

Reply(16)
88
Wendy Harrison
1d ago

This all sounds so vague. The one thing the parents point to is the use of the word "plantation." Well, hello, but there were plantations in the South.

Reply(2)
35
Related
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
