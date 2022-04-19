JMP opens automation and robotics facility in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JMP Solutions recently announced that construction is complete on its new Automation & Robotics facility in Northwest Arkansas and that it is open for business.

According to a press release, the 20,000-square-foot manufacturing and integration space will provide world-class automation and robotics solutions to the region and create approximately 140 jobs in the next five years. The new facility opened for business on March 1.

With the new facility, the automation systems integrator provides U.S. customers greater access to its intelligent automation and robotics services and can more easily serve its growing roster of core customers in the region. In addition to automation and robotics integration, the company’s offerings also include material handling, automated guided vehicles and controls systems integration.

“We’re energized by the growth that we’ve experienced and the opportunity that it has afforded us to move forward with this new facility,” said Ray English, commercial leader of JMP’s Automation & Robotics Division in Arkansas. “This investment in Northwest Arkansas not only allows us to better serve our existing customers in this area, but it also gives other potential customers in the U.S. easier access to the automation services JMP provides.”

In addition to expanding its reach and providing greater access to its customers, the new facility is positioned to provide “unique, ongoing skills development, technology training and continuing education” to better recruit and maintain high-quality talent for the area.

“JMP Solutions is a values-oriented and people-centric company,” said Mark Fulmer, who was recently appointed director of operations for the new Arkansas facility. “We look forward to partnering with local universities and trade schools to attract the best new talent, and we are wholly committed to providing an enriching work experience for the entire team.”

