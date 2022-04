Does anyone else feel like we suddenly have a new Fed chair?. Imagine if President Biden actually had picked a different person, who kicked off their tenure by giving impassioned remarks about Paul Volcker, talked in press conferences about "as I looked around the table at today's meeting, I saw a committee...determined to use our tools" to return to price stability, and flat-out told reporters that "nothing" would stop the Fed from a half-point rate hike at the next meeting. The press would be having a field day, the markets would be in a tizzy, and we'd all know we were embarking upon a Very Different Era.

BUSINESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO