ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blustery and cool Tuesday

fox61.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImproving conditions expected today with blustery...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blustery
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here’s the timing for snow mix Monday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The work week will start off with well-below normal temperatures and snow but by the weekend it’ll be feeling more like early June. Overnight lows near freezing will play a factor into what type of precipitation you’ll see Sunday into Monday. Bursts of moderate wet snow at times mean quickly changing road conditions. A quick coating to 2″ of snow could lead to slick spots and reduced visibilities.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJCL

A few more showers, cooler temperatures ahead

The severe weather threat has exited the area, but the chance of rain showers will linger on and off through Thursday. Along with a chance of showers, temperatures will start to trend cooler. Temperatures will be near to below average Friday through this weekend as another cold front sweeps across...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Snow showers wrap up overnight

As we've seen through the day on Wednesday, snow showers had a hard time sticking due to an overall warm scenario and ground. As temps slowly slide tonight, we may be able to see a bit more snow stick to the ground. Grassy and elevated surfaces have the best chance. Amounts will generally be only a dusting and I don't expect it to be widespread coverage across the area. Best opportunity to pick up a dusting will be north of the border and closest to the Mississippi River Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

A sunny and cool Wednesday

The front that brought us the severe weather yesterday has moved well to the east bringing showers, thunderstorms, strong winds and the potential for severe weather to the eastern seaboard of the United States. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 3pm today for Lakes Pontchartrain, Maurepas, the Mississippi...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Blustery Again For Wednesday, Then A Huge Warmup

DENVER (CBS4) – As a large storm system moves away from Colorado on Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny but gusty winds will make it feel quite cool again. Wind gusts on Tuesday reached over 50 mph at times in the Denver metro area and the wind was even strong on the Eastern Plains. (source: CBS) For Wednesday, the strongest wind will happen from late morning through early evening on the far south side of the metro area. Castle Rock, Franktown, Kiowa, and Elizabeth are under a High Wind Watch from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. These areas will experience northerly winds gusting up to 60 mph. Colorado Springs and Pueblo area also under the watch. (source: CBS) It will also be far more sunny on Wednesday compared to Tuesday and therefore temperatures will be somewhat warmer. But with the wind, it may not feel much warmer. The wind relaxes for Thursday and all of Colorado will enjoy a beautiful upcoming weekend.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy