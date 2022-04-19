Blustery and cool Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – As a large storm system moves away from Colorado on Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny but gusty winds will make it feel quite cool again. Wind gusts on Tuesday reached over 50 mph at times in the Denver metro area and the wind was even strong on the Eastern Plains. (source: CBS) For Wednesday, the strongest wind will happen from late morning through early evening on the far south side of the metro area. Castle Rock, Franktown, Kiowa, and Elizabeth are under a High Wind Watch from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. These areas will experience northerly winds gusting up to 60 mph. Colorado Springs and Pueblo area also under the watch. (source: CBS) It will also be far more sunny on Wednesday compared to Tuesday and therefore temperatures will be somewhat warmer. But with the wind, it may not feel much warmer. The wind relaxes for Thursday and all of Colorado will enjoy a beautiful upcoming weekend.

DENVER, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO