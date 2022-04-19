Wichita air quality ‘unhealthy’ Tuesday

UPDATE — As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wichita’s air quality has improved to “moderate” which means people who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing their activity level or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The agency that monitors air quality across the United States is showing that Wichita’s air is unhealthy on Tuesday. AirNow.gov shows the air quality index (AQI) in Wichita as 161 as of 10 a.m.

The City of Wichita reports that it was 176 earlier in the day. It expects the AQI to continue to decrease until it is back in a healthy range by mid-day.

Wichita air quality reading as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Courtesy AirNow.gov)

The City blames the unhealthy number on heavy smoke due to agricultural burning in the Flint Hills.

One woman in Wichita said she isn’t taking any chances.

“I have asthma and back in 2001 I had a near-fatal asthma attack so I have to be very careful when the air quality is poor,” said Teresa Burks.

Closing the windows and staying away from the outdoors, Burks said for her own safety she avoids bad air quality days.

“I am always pretty prepared this time of year like I got home on Friday and wanted to take the dog for the walk and was like – I can see the air so I probably should just chill out inside instead,” said Burks.

One Pulmonary Specialist said when the air gets this bad, more patients come in for extra help.

“We do see a lot of patients coming in and complain you know they call the office a lot of medications because there are controlled burns in the areas,” said Dr. Dennis Oyiengo a pulmonary specialist at Ascension Via Christi.

While the smoke is present, the City suggests that you do the following to protect your health:

Limit or avoid strenuous outdoor activity

People with respiratory or heart-related issues should remain indoors

Keep doors & windows closed

Use an air filter with your air conditioning unit

Drink water to stay hydrated

If you have symptoms of chest pain, tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue, contact your doctor

To learn more about air quality visit BeAirAwareKS.org . To check the air quality in your town, visit AirNow.gov .

