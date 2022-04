Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you rent or own your home, did you know that money from the government is available for many families and individuals in Kentucky? This additional income can really help out as prices continue to surge due to inflation. Prices in the southeast (which includes Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi) have seen a 9.1 consumer price index increase over the past year. (source)

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO