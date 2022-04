Despite rising prices, Los Angeles County continues to be a place where wonderful cuisine can be found without breaking the bank, thanks to the abundance of ethnically diverse dining options. You can dine for as little as $15 at certain restaurants, and you would not notice the difference between that and a reputable restaurant where you may spend a lot more for similar services. It's a county where people have come from all over the world to bring the tastes of their cultures to beautiful Southern California.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO