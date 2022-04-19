"Water, Sand and Sky" Film Premiere

Two rehabilitated beluga whales will be helped to settle into their new open-water home by a world-first floating habitat.The structure, which was specially designed and made for the Sea Life Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary, was dragged on a 16-hour journey across 48 miles by a tugboat to the island of Heimaey, off the coast of Iceland.It marks the latest step in the reintroduction to open water of the two belugas, nicknamed Little Grey and Little White, who were previously performing whales in indoor captivity in China before being rehomed by the Sea Life Trust.The pair were first brought to their...
