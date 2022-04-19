Judge denies request to lower bond for James & Jennifer Crumbley

A judge denied the request to lower the bond for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Both were in court on Tuesday morning and wanted to have their bond lowered from $500,000 to $100,000. The judge also confirmed that both wanted to keep their attorneys.

In the last hearing, the judge ordered independent attorneys to advise the Crumbleys, as they are represented by attorneys from the same firm.

The last time the Crumbley's asked for a lower bond the judge denied it claiming that $100,000 wasn't enough money to keep them from fleeing.

The point of bond is to make sure the defendants show up for trial.

If convicted on all four charges, each parent faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to investigators, Ethan's parents ignored his mental distress and failed to lock up a gun in the home which is now considered the murder weapon.

Law professor Jeffrey Swartz says both can be denied a lower bond unless one turns on the other.

"In most cases when that happens it has been pre-arranged with the state or the government because that parent has decided to cooperate with the government and that's the reward," Swartz said. "I'll let you out of jail until you testify."

Swartz says at today's pre-trial hearing, defense attorneys will likely be making the same arguments as before.

The couple is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Ethan is there too despite asking the judge to be transferred to a juvenile facility.

