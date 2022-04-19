ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli military launches airstrikes in Gaza in response to rocket

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

JERUSALEM, April 18 – Israel shot down a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Israeli military said, the first such attack in months as tensions over a flashpoint Jerusalem shrine drew angry pro-Palestinian rhetoric from Jordan and U.S. mediation efforts.

No Gaza faction claimed responsibility for the launch, which followed warnings by the dominant Hamas Islamists of reprisals for Israeli conduct around Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque compound.

Within hours, Israeli airstrikes hit camps used by Hamas and another Gaza faction, Palestinian sources said. The military said one target was an arms manufacturing site. No one was hurt.

Since Friday, Al Aqsa – also revered by Jews as a vestige of two ancient temples – has seen confrontations between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli riot police recalling violence that helped fan a Gaza war one year ago.

Palestinians accuse Israel of encroaching at Al Aqsa during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israel says Palestinian protesters seek to disrupt Muslim prayer for political ends and to prevent visits by Jews, who are now celebrating Passover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnnYq_0fDaivKY00 Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2022 Reuters

The tensions complicate Israel’s security ties with Jordan, which is custodian of Al Aqsa and has a Palestinian majority.

Jordan’s King Abdullah told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Israel’s Al Aqsa policy “seriously undermines” chances of it making peace with the Palestinians, Amman said. Jordan also summoned Israel’s acting ambassador for a reprimand.

Escalating the rhetoric, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh told parliament: “I must laud … those throwing their stones at all of those Zionists who desecrate Al Aqsa mosque with the protection of the Israeli occupation government.”

Several passengers were injured when Israeli buses they were traveling on to Jerusalem’s Old City were stoned by Palestinians on Sunday, police said, adding that Al Aqsa protesters have been stockpiling rocks for attacks on Jewish visitors and police.

At least 152 Palestinians and eight police were injured around Al Aqsa during Friday’s confrontations, medics said.

“I view with gravity the statements blaming Israel for the violence that we are being subjected to. Some are encouraging stone-throwing,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in video statement issued after al-Khasawneh’s televised remarks.

“This serves as a prize for the inciters, chiefmost Hamas, who are trying to ignite violence here in Jerusalem,” he said.

In Washington, the State Department said U.S. officials engaged in phone calls with Israelis, Palestinians and Arab representatives over the weekend in an effort to prevent an escalation of the Jerusalem tensions.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Syria's Air Defences Confront 'Israeli Aggression', State Media Report

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported. "At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.
MILITARY
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit". Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in recent weeks...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BBC

Palestinians attack biblical figure Joseph's tomb in West Bank

The tomb where the biblical figure Joseph is said to be buried has been vandalised by Palestinians amid spiralling tensions with Israel. The site in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, was attacked in what Israel's prime minister called a "frenzy of destruction". There has been a spate of Israeli...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza Strip#Gaza War#Palestinians#Israeli#Pro Palestinian#Hamas#Islamists#Jews#Muslim#Reuters#U N
US News and World Report

U.S. VP Harris Condemns Attacks in Israel in Call With Its President

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned attacks in Israel that have killed 14 people and said U.S. support for Israel's security was unwavering in a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, the White House said. "The Vice President expressed support for continued efforts to reduce tensions,"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

US fumes at ally Qatar for letting Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'drink tea and nibble dates' while they showed off models of their missiles in the shadow of America's largest Middle East base

The U.S. expressed its outrage on Thursday after Iran was allowed to run a stand hawking missile systems and naval vessels at an arms fair in Qatar, where commanders of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were spotted drinking tea and nibbling dates. The I.R.G.C. is listed as a terrorist...
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy