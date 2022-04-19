ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Aleece Doreen Jackson, wonderful cook

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAleece Doreen Jackson, 90, of Millsboro, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Aleece, known by her family and friends as Doreen, was born in Millsboro, to the late Walter L. Clark and Arzie Morris Clark. She was one of seven siblings. Doreen was predeceased...

Joseph C. Rison, sports enthusiast

Joseph "Joe" C. Rison, 63, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, after a challenging battle with lupus. Born June 3, 1958, he was the son of James and Virginia Thompson. As a member of Local 100 for over 35 years, Joe recently retired from ADJ Sheet Metal as a project manager. He was a loving and caring son, brother, and uncle, and he truly enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and puppies. Joe was a sports enthusiast and could always provide details on the Washington Nationals and other area sporting events.
A tribute to Lewes’ Leonia Robinson

This is not an obituary for Leonia Robinson. There are those in the Lewes community who have known her for far longer and can recount the details of her life far better than me. Rather, it is a tribute to a pillar of the Black community who was known by Blacks and whites alike, particularly through her extemporaneous rapping on any subject at any event, whether it be private or public. When I think of Leonia, I think of her fervent faith as a member of St. George AME, her loud voice either singing gospel songs and saying "Amen," or reciting an on-the-spot poem. I think of how she dressed for church from head to toe like we did in the past.
Celebration of life for Stephen Sponaugle set May 3

At long last, the family and friends of Stephen Sponaugle will be able to hold a celebration of his life. “Spoonie,” as he was fondly known, died suddenly April 20, 2019. He was beloved by many in the community, and his friends and family were planning a celebration of his life to coincide with the one-year anniversary of his death in spring 2020. Instead, COVID shutdowns put their plans on hold.
Marie R. Savin, loved her family

Marie R. Savin passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Born in Lewes, Marie was the oldest daughter of William and Margaret Ritter. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John F. Savin Jr.; her granddaughter, Marian Patterson; her brothers,...
Thomas Richardson, loved sacred music

Francis Thomas Richardson of Lewes peacefully passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. A native of Frostburg, Md., Tom was a graduate of Beall High School, as well as Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., and Union Theological Seminary in New York City, N.Y. From a young age, Tom expressed a talent and love for the arts, particularly sacred music, gifts that were nurtured by his loving parents. Tom devoted over 60 years of his life to God's word through music, sharing his gifts with countless people and congregations. Music was not Tom's only love, however, as he was blessed to share 48 years of marriage with his first wife, Sharon Richardson, before her passing in 2017. During those years, Tom and Sharon raised two loving children, Juanita and Joel, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their many wonderful friends.
Thomas J. Murray Sr., devoted legion member

Thomas J. Murray Sr., 88, was born in South Philadelphia, Pa., Nov. 21, 1933. He died April 15, 2022, at Delaware Hospice, Milford, after a courageous three-year battle with lung cancer. For 15 years, Tom was a member of the Teamsters, driving for Sylvan Seal Milk Inc. He was then...
George D. Proud, honored veteran

George D. Proud, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Earl and Katherine (Hartigan) Proud. He was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shenandoah. After his time...
Lora Lynn Kauffman, loved the beach

Lora Lynn Kauffman, 75, of Millsboro, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington. She was born May 17, 1946, in Lancaster, Pa., daughter of the late Ralph and Eva (Smeltzer) Garner. Mrs. Kauffman lived in Delaware for over 45 years, having formerly resided in York, Pa....
Andrew Williams understands Lewes’ challenges

To all residents of Lewes, Andrew Williams grew up in Lewes, and he and Rita are now raising their family in this wonderful community. As he has demonstrated in his time on council, he is committed to working for Lewes and protecting it for future generations to enjoy. He listens to residents and represents fresh ideas and voice for Lewes.
Harris honors 1 million COVID deaths through art

The Rev. Mark Harris has marked nearly every major death milestone during the two-year COVID pandemic through unique art projects. With the United States nearing 1 million deaths – 988,000 as of April 19 – Harris debuted his latest piece, “Remembering One Million,” in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall in Lewes.
Chiu Huei Lin, proud of Taiwanese heritage

Chiu Huei Lin, 77, of Millsboro, and formerly of Blue Bell, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Taichung, Taiwan, daughter of the late Jung and Liang Hsu Lin.
Milton artist Kathy Buschi to host open house April 23-24

Local artist Kathy Buschi will open her gallery to the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at 15276 Hudson Road, Milton. She will be releasing her “Boardwalk Fries” painting and offering limited-edition prints in 8-by-10 and 11-by-14-inch sizes. Original...
Revelation set to reopen at Hudson Fields

Revelation Craft Brewing will be reopening its popular Hudson Fields beer garden at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29, and the Rehoboth Beach brewery has big plans in store. Revelation plans more events and a longer schedule, keeping the garden open through the fall. The grand reopening will include 12 food...
Andrew Williams brings level-headed approach to Lewes

As an engaged local citizen, I support Andrew Williams’ candidacy for mayor of Lewes. I have watched Lewes City Council meetings and I believe Andrew brings a calm, level-headed, rational and independent approach to the table. This approach is evident even when it may not be to his advantage politically. It is quite evident, in any dealings with Andrew, that he has the best interests of the entire Lewes citizenry at the forefront of his mind.
Portico added to St. Peter’s in Lewes

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes is getting a front porch. Crews were on site April 19, using a crane to move large pieces of wood into place as work continues to build a portico off the front of the Second Street church. The vestry dedicated the portico in...
Community Briefs 4/20/22

Lunch with a Purpose highlights West Rehoboth youth program. Lunch with a Purpose held its April event at Rehoboth Beach Country Club April 6. Not even the overcast, windy day dampened the enthusiasm for those who attended in support of West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program. Attendees came with arms full of donations which filled the van and will help support the program.
News Briefs 4/22/22

Sussex County Council will meet at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda are a possible vote on the amended wetland buffers and drainage ordinance, and a presentation from Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.
Milton Lions support H.O. Brittingham Elementary School

The Milton Lions Club presented two donation checks to the teachers of H.O. Brittingham Elementary School. The donations will help defray costs for the fifth-grade team’s upcoming trip to the Philadelphia Zoo, and will also support the HOB Robotics Club competitions.
Urban Float Rehoboth Beach

Looking for things to do in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware?. Enjoy restorative floatation therapy near you in Delaware’s most visited city. Floatation therapy is an opportunity to let go and increase mindfulness while enjoying the benefits of reduced stress, pain relief, and improved sleep. Floatation therapy is proven to reduce the effects of anxiety and PTSD, allowing for happy memories during the day and peaceful sleep at night. Urban Float is a membership-based float therapy center and clinic that is focused in helping members improve both their physical and mental health. Floating is a great thing to do in the winter months. In December, guests love to float, both to escape the holiday hustle and to enjoy the magnesium sulfate float solution indoors. In the summer, a float tank is a haven where peaceful solitude is a guarantee.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 holds animal blessing and Easter egg hunt

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 held its annual animal blessing and Easter egg hunt April 16 in Millsboro. The animals were blessed by Pastor Emeritus Jim Vanderwall of Conley’s Chapel United Methodist Church, who prayed over the pets and gave each owner a wooden cross for the animal’s collar. Children were able to pick out a toy, book or stuffed animal from dozens of items donated by American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary members before taking off through the grass to find hundreds of eggs filled with treats.
